Reasons to Add Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock to Your Portfolio

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is well-poised to gain from surge in global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. The company’s focus on capacity extension and acquisitions to capitalize on this demand is commendable.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let's delve deeper into the factors that make Crown Holdings stock a compelling investment option at the moment.



Price Performance: The stock has gained 78.8% over the past year, compared with the industry’s rally of 45.7%.





Earnings Surprise History: The company has beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.7%.



Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Holdings’ trailing 12-month ROE of 34.7% reinforces its growth potential. The company’s ROE is higher than the industry’s ROE of 33.4%, highlighting its efficiency in utilizing shareholder funds.



Solid Q4 Results & Upbeat 2021 Outlook: Crown Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 and improved 44.2% year over year.



For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.60 to $6.80, reflecting year-over-year growth of 21.8% at the mid-point.



Upbeat Estimate Revision Activity: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings moved north by 8% over the past 60 days. The same for 2021 has moved up 7% over the past 60 days.



Positive Growth Projections: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ongoing-year’s earnings per share is currently pegged at $6.88, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.2%. The same for 2022 stands at $7.68, suggesting an improvement of 11.6% from the prior-year period.



The stock has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.

Other Growth Drivers

With its many inherent benefits, including being infinitely recyclable, the beverage can is increasingly becoming the preferred package for marketers and consumers globally. Developing markets such as Mexico and Brazil have experienced higher growth rates owing to rising per capita income and the consequent increase in beverage consumption. While the economies in Europe and North America are more mature, there are still growth opportunities aided by beverages, such as energy drinks, teas, juices, sparkling water and craft beer, and an increased preference for cans over certain other forms of beverage packaging. The company is anticipated to gain from this global trend.



Crown Holdings continues to implement several beverage-can capacity-expansion projects in a bid to meet surging beverage-can demand. Further, strategic acquisitions in geographic areas and product lines will also continue to aid the company in tapping this demand. It is focused on disciplined pricing, cost control and capital allocation.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Deere & Company DE, AGCO Corporation AGCO and Avery Dennison Corporation AVY. While Deere flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, AGCO Corporation and Avery Dennison carry a Zacks Rank #2.



Deere & Company has a projected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for fiscal 2021. Over the past year, the company’s shares have appreciated 180% over the past year.



AGCO Corporation has an estimated earnings growth rate of 42.7% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have soared 171% in the past year.



Avery Dennison has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.7% for 2021. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 72%.

