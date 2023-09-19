Reasons to Add Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Your Portfolio Now

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s CWCO use of Reverse Osmosis, one of the most advanced water purification technologies to convert seawater to potable water at all water treatment plants, boosts its performance. The return of tourism to the Cayman Islands is expected to drive the company’s earnings. Given its growth opportunities, Consolidated Water makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Long-Term Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 50.5% in the past 60 days to $1.46.



The consensus mark for 2023 sales is pinned at $144.13 million, implying year-over-year growth of 53.2%.



Consolidated Water’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate returns. Currently, the company’s ROE is 8.9%, higher than the sector’s average of 6.1%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position & Liquidity

At the end of second-quarter 2023, Consolidated Water’s total debt to capital was 0.16%, much better than the industry’s average of 48.22%.



The current ratio at the end of the second quarter was 3.72, much higher than the industry’s average of 0.94. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Dividend History

Consolidated Water has been consistently paying dividends since 1997 and increasing shareholders’ value. In August 2023, its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share, 11.8% higher than the previous quarter’s level of 8.5 cents. This increase resulted in an annualized dividend of 38 cents per share. The company paid a total dividend of $2.64 million in the first half of 2023. Its current dividend yield is 1.13%.

Price Performance

In the past month, CWCO returned 19.5% compared with the industry’s average 1.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are American Water Works AWK, American States Water AWR and SJW Group SJW, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AWK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $4.80, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 6.4%.



AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS is pinned at $2.96, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8%.



The consensus estimate for SJW’s 2023 EPS is pegged at $2.47, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 21% in the last four quarters.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.