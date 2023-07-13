Reasons to Add Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Your Portfolio Now

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO is going to benefit from the return of tourism to the Cayman Islands, which will further drive earnings. The use of Reverse Osmosis, one of the most advanced water purification technologies, to convert seawater to potable water at all water treatment plants boosts its performance.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Projections & Long-Term Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 3.2% and 9.1%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The consensus mark for 2023 sales is pegged at $132.3 million, implying year-over-year growth of 40.5%.



Consolidated Water’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 8%.

Debt Position & Liquidity

At the end of first-quarter 2023, CWCO’s total debt to capital was 0.1%, much better than the industry’s average of 46.7%.



The current ratio at the end of the first quarter was 3.29, much higher than the industry’s average of 0.88. The current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its short-term debt obligations without difficulty.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, the company’s ROE is 6.21%, higher than the sector’s average of 5.78%. This indicates that CWCO has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector

Dividend History

Consolidated Water has been consistently paying dividends since 1997 and increasing shareholders’ value. At present, the company’s quarterly dividend is 8.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of 34 cents per share. At the end of first-quarter 2023, the company had paid a total dividend of $1.4 million. Its current dividend yield is 1.58%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.48%.

Price Performance

In the past year, the CWCO stock has returned 50.4% compared with the industry’s 3.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are First Energy FE, Consolidated Edison ED and NiSource Inc. NI, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



FE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $2.51, improving 0.4% in the past 60 days.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS is $4.86, rising 0.2% in the past 60 days.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.57, up 1.9% in the past 60 days.





Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.