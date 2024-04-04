Reasons to Add Cardinal Health (CAH) to Your Portfolio Now

Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given its acquisition-driven strategy, a diversified product portfolio and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, inflationary pressure remains a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 39.7% compared with the industry's growth of 9.5%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 25.4% in the same time frame.

CAH, with a market capitalization of $27.1 billion, is a nationwide drug distributor and service provider to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers. The company has an earnings yield of 7.3% compared with the industry's 4.7%. It anticipates earnings to improve 14.3% over the next five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What's Driving CAH’s Performance?

Diversified Product Portfolio: Investors are upbeat about Cardinal Health’s Medical and Pharmaceutical offerings, which provide the company with a competitive edge in the niche space.

In December 2023, the company announced the U.S. launch of its SmartGown EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST Instrument Pockets to provide surgical teams with safe and convenient instrument access in the operating room.

In September 2023, Cardinal Health announced the U.S. launch of its Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump, designed to help provide enteral feeding patients with more options to meet their personalized needs throughout their enteral feeding journey.

Distribution Centers:Investors are optimistic about Cardinal Health’s opening of a few distribution centers in strategic areas over the past months.

In December 2023, the company announced its plans to build a new distribution center in Greenville, SC, to support its at-Home Solutions business, a home healthcare medical supplies provider serving people with chronic and serious health conditions in the United States.

In May 2023, Cardinal Health Canada announced its plans to open a new distribution center in the Greater Toronto Area, thus expanding its distribution footprint to better meet the medical and surgical product demands of the Canadian healthcare system.

Strong Q2 Results: Cardinal Health’s impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results buoy optimism. The company’s robust top-line results and solid performance in the Pharmaceutical segment were encouraging. Per management, the segmental performance was driven by brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth from existing customers.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, gross margin increased 11% year over year, driven by segmental growth.

Notable Developments

In January 2024, the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Specialty Networks, a technology-enabled multi-specialty group purchasing and practice enhancement organization, for $1.2 billion in cash. Specialty Networks creates clinical and economic value for independent specialty providers and partners across multiple specialty GPOs.

In November, CAH announced the launch of SmartGown EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST Instrument Pockets in the United States. The new surgical gown will provide surgical teams with safe and convenient instrument access in the operating room.

In September, the company announced the launch of its next-generation Kangaroo OMNI enteral feeding pump in the country. The new pump’s design will provide more options to patients to meet their personalized needs for enteral feeding.

Per CAH, the Kangaroo OMNI is the first and only attitude-independent enteral feeding system launched so far in the United States. The device is designed for portability with an option for delivery of a wider variety of enteral formulas. The new pump has a familiar user interface to the earlier Kangaroo pumps. This should help facilitate a smooth transition for patients as well as caregivers across hospital and home-based care.

What's Weighing on the Stock?

The company continues to face high costs to support sales as well as rising operating expenses. Although there is an improving trend for costs and expenses, these are likely to hurt margins in fiscal 2024, especially in the first half. Meanwhile, rising interest rates are a key area of concern amid high Capex plans.

Cardinal Health’s Monoject syringes get unfavorable FDA recommendations following reports of delay in therapy as well as inaccurate therapy (overdose or underdose) when used with a syringe pump or a patient-controlled analgesia pump. Any further regulatory setback may raise concerns.

Estimates Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $226.9 billion, indicating a 10.7% improvement from the previous year’s level.

The same for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at $7.29, indicating a 25.9% increase from the year-ago reported number. The consensus estimate for adjusted EPS has improved 1.2% in the past 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price

Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Stryker SYK and Cencora, Inc. COR.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 58.3% compared with the industry’s 18.9% rise in the past year.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has EPS constant at $11.86 over the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 21.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4,6%.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.

Cencora’s shares have surged 51.5% compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.