Reasons to Add California Water (CWT) to Your Portfolio Now

California Water Service Group CWT, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services to customers in the United States. The company continues to expand operations in the western United States through organic and inorganic initiatives.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is a promising bet at the moment, as strong capital investment plans to strengthen water and wastewater facilities are anticipated to drive its performance over the long run.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.25 and $2.38, that suggests growth of 147.3% and 5.6% from the year-ago levels, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 revenues is pegged at $884.6 million and $935.9 million, that indicates growth of 11.3% and 5.8% from the prior-year levels, respectively.

Dividend

CWT has a very long history of dividend payment. In Jan 25, 2024, the company’s board of directors raised quarterly dividend by 7.7% to 28 cents per share, marking its 316th consecutive quarterly dividend. This resulted in an annualized dividend of $1.12 per share. The current dividend yield of the company is 2.47%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s yield of 1.54%

Regular Investments

After investing nearly $383.7 million in 2023, it is planning to invest $365 million in 2024. Management expects to increase capital expenditures in non-California utilities, owing to recent acquisitions and expansions.



Systematic regular investments are enabling the company to strengthen the existing infrastructure and serve its expanding customers more efficiently. On the back of improving economic conditions, completed acquisitions and other organic efforts, CWT’s customer base is likely to continue witnessing this uptrend in the coming years.

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The debt-to-capital ratio is a measurement of a company's financial leverage and it indicates how much debt the company is using to run its operation. The current debt to capital of the company is 42.4% compared with its industry average of 45.73%. This indicates that in a still-high interest environment the company is using lower debts compared with its peers to run its operation.

Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has returned 0.8% compared with the industry 1.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Primo Water PRMW, The York Water Company YORW and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PRMW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS has increased 17.3% in the past 60 days.



YORW’s current dividend yield is pinned at 2.36%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s yield of 1.54%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.5% in the last four quarters.



CWCO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS has increased 1.6% in the past 60 days.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The York Water Company (YORW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.