Reasons to Add California Water (CWT) to Your Portfolio Now

California Water Service Group’s CWT investments in infrastructure and efficient services are expected to help expand its customer base. The company is expanding its operations through acquisitions and regulated and non-regulated activities that will further drive its performance. Given its growth opportunities, CWT makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 3.7% in the past 90 days to $2.25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pinned at $885.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

Debt Position

Currently, California Water’s total debt to capital is 45.23%, better than the industry’s average of 47.49%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 1.8. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects California Water’s ability to meet future debt obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

The utility company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. It has been increasing dividends every year since the inception of the payment. In October 2023, the company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.04 per share.



This marks the company’s 315th consecutive quarterly dividend. On a long-term basis, California Water targets to achieve a dividend payout ratio of 60%. Currently, its dividend yield is 2.08%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s yield of 1.39%.

Systematic Investments

The company’s systematic investment plans in infrastructure will help it further provide customers with efficient water and wastewater services. The company invested $274.1 million in capital improvements during the first nine months of 2023, up 23.4% year over year. The estimated capital expenditure for 2023 and 2024 is pinned at $360 million and $365 million, respectively. The company expects to increase capital expenditures in non-California utilities in 2023, owing to recent acquisitions and expansions.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of California Water have lost 0.9% compared with the industry’s 36.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

