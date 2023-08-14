Reasons to Add BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock to Your Portfolio

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI has been benefiting from solid growth in comparable restaurant sales, expansion and sales-boosting initiatives. Also, menu innovation bodes well for the company’s growth.



Recently, the company reported its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 56.3%. The bottom and the top lines grew year over year as well. The upside was driven by growth in average check, menu pricing increase and cost-saving initiatives.



Shares of BJRI have gained 25.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s growth of 7.8%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have moved north to 86 cents per share from 71 cents per share over the past 30 days. This depicts analysts' optimism about the company’s growth prospects. Solidifying this prospect, the company has a strong VGM Score of A, backed by a Value Score of B and a Growth Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let us delve deeper into the factors.

Factors Favoring BJRI

BJ's Restaurants is consistently incorporating various strategies in order to achieve operational excellence and attain business growth. Its focus on various expansion initiatives is benefiting in gaining growth momentum. For the first half of 2023, the company has opened two new restaurants, one in Orland Park, IL and the other in San Antonio, TX, and reported solid sales with respect to the same.



It expects to open three more restaurants in fiscal 2023 to achieve its goal of five restaurant (including one relocation in Chandler, AZ expected in August 2023) openings in the year. Along with new openings, BJRI focuses on remodeling initiatives. In fiscal 2023, it expects to remodel 35-40 restaurants, of which more than 20 remodels have been completed as of the fiscal second quarter.



Furthermore, this owner and operator of a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States is also gaining from its sales-boosting initiatives. Last year, the company launched a cross-functional initiative to identify more than $25 million in affordable savings opportunities while maintaining quality standards. These efforts were undertaken to improve restaurant operating margins while delivering value to the customers. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company was able to surpass its $25 million savings goal on an annualized basis while maintaining its quality standards. Furthermore, this cost savings initiative has enabled it to plan new restaurant openings for 2024. Restaurant openings are also expected to see an increase in 2025.



BJ’s Restaurants’ extensive focus on refining and streamlining its menu is the key driver for improved traffic. In July 2023, the company introduced a new menu consisting of 15% less items, as anticipated before. Through this approach, it will ensure improving its daily execution by increasing the repetition of guest favorites along with reducing the preparation time. BJRI expects these adjustments to enable growth in sales and margins in the coming period. In alignment with the new approach, the company also introduced new menu items, which include the big twist pretzel appetizer, Hickory Brisket Nachos and some others, along with the upgraded version of some of its premium cocktails.



Considering the aforementioned initiatives, BJRI witnessed growth in average check of approximately 7.6%, menu-price increases and cost-savings in the fiscal second-quarter 2023. These tailwinds drove the company’s comparable restaurant sales in the quarter by 4.7% year over year.

Zacks Rank

BJ's Restaurants currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks that investors may consider from the Retail-Wholesale sector are Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ, Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR and Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY.



Domino's currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DPZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 13.6% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ’s 2023 sales indicates decline of 0.1% while earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 9.6%, from the previous year’s reported levels.



Builders FirstSource currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BLDR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.2%, on average. Shares of the company have rallied 129.1% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates decline of 23.2% and 32.3%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.



Dave & Buster's currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. PLAY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 13.1% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s fiscal 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 17% and 29%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.