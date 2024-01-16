Reasons to Add BAE Systems (BAESY) to Your Portfolio Now

BAE Systems PLC BAESY is an advanced defense and aerospace systems company benefiting from the rising demand for defense products and a strong international presence. The company enjoys a stable financial position.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

BAESY boasts a long-term (three-to five-years) earnings growth rate of 14.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.53, indicating growth of 30.3% from the 2023 projected figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pegged at $34.03 billion, indicating growth of 29.4% from the 2023 estimated figure.

Debt Position

The total debt-to-capital of BAESY is 31.49%, better than 44.96% registered by the industry. This indicates that the company has less debt than its peers, which is a positive sign.

Strong Backlog and International Presence

The solid demand for BAE Systems’ products resulted in orders amounting to £21.1 billion for the half-year 2023, ending with a total backlog of £66.2 billion.



BAE Systems enjoys a strong geographic diversity with operations in the United States, the U.K, Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Australia. The United States accounted for 44% of its total sales, followed by the U.K. with 20%, during the first six months of 2023.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. BAESY’s current ROE is 15.2%, better than the industry’s average of 11.5%, which indicates that the company is using its funds more efficiently than its peers.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of BAESY have rallied 49.9% compared with the industry’s average growth of 23.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

