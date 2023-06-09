Reasons to Add Avista (AVA) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Avista Corporation AVA is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy and other energy-related businesses. The company focuses on providing safe, reliable and responsible energy and consistent investments in infrastructure.



Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Long-Term Earnings Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVA’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.32. This indicates a year-over-year bottom-line increase of 9.4%.



The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 6.3%.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Avista’s ROE is currently pegged at 6%, better than industry’s average of 4.9%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.

Debt Position

Avista’s total debt to capital is 52%, better than the industry’s average of 53.7%.



AVA has a current ratio of 1.1, much better than the industry’s average of 0.9. This implies that the company is able to meet its short-term debt with its current assets.

Dividend History

The utility company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. Avista paid out $1.76 per share in 2022. It raised its dividend in February 2023, taking the quarterly figure to 46 cents resulting in an annual payout of $1.84 per share.



The company increased its dividend five times in the past five years. AVA’s current dividend yield is 4.3%, better than the industry’s average of 3.4%.

Systematic Investments

Avista is continuously making investments to improve service and system reliability for the customers and replace aging infrastructure. The capital expenditure was $98 million in first-quarter 2023, and is expected to be $475 million in the 2023-2025 period.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of AVA have lost 2.3% compared with the broader industry’s 6.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks in the same industry are Consolidated Edison Inc. ED, NorthWestern Corporation NWE and NiSource Inc. NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



ED’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $4.86, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.8%.



NWE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $3.48, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.4%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.57, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.8%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avista Corporation (AVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.