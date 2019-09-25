Reasons to Add Avangrid (AGR) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Avangrid, Inc.’s AGR long-term capital investments and upcoming renewables projects are expected to boost earnings.
Let’s take a look at the factors that are working in favor of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) utility company.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings per share is pegged at $2.26 on $6.48-billion revenues. The bottom and the top line are expected to rise year over year, which indicates increase of 2.26% and 0.01%, respectively.
The consensus mark for 2020 earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share on revenues of $6.81 billion. While the bottom line suggests 8.55% increase, the top line calls for a 5.12% rise on a year-over-year basis.
Long-Term Growth & Price Performance
The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 7.50%.
In the past three years, shares of Avangrid have surged 21.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.
Debt/Capital & Dividend Yield
The company’s current debt to capital ratio is pegged at 29%, lower than the industry’s 49.56% and Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 43.37%.
Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.40% compared with the industry’s 2.83% and Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.9%.
Infrastructural Investments
The company is a energy company with nearly $32 billion in assets and operations in 24 states. Its two primary businesses are Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Through Networks it plans to invest approximately $7.99 billion to upgrade as well as expand electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure from 2019 to 2023. Through Renewables it plans to invest nearly $4.0 billion in the said time line. In the first half of 2019, the company has spent nearly $1.4 billion in CapEx, which is 80% higher than the investment made in first-half 2018 levels.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks in the utility sector are IDACORP Inc IDA, NRG Energy, Inc NRG and The AES Corporation AES. NRG Energy sports a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) while IDACORP and The AES Corporation hold a Zacks #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDACORP, NRG Energy and AES Corporation delivered average positive earnings surprise of 7.79%, 11.64% and 4.85%, respectively, in the last four quarters.
Long-term earnings growth for IDACORP, NRG Energy and AES Corporation is pegged at 3.85%, 36.26% and 8.49%, respectively.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
The AES Corporation (AES): Free Stock Analysis Report
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR): Free Stock Analysis Report
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.