Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Atmos Energy Corporation’s ATO systematic investment plans will further increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines, distribution and transportation systems, and drive its performance. Given its growth opportunities, the company makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.9% to $6.52 in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.4%.



The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 7.25%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.1% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate returns. Currently, Atmos Energy’s ROE is 8.54%, higher than the sector’s average of 7.34%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position

Currently, ATO’s total debt to capital is 37.96%, much better than the industry’s average of 49.67%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 was 8.3. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

Atmos Energy has been increasing its annual dividend for 40 consecutive years. In November 2023, its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 80.5 cents per share. The new dividend for fiscal 2024 is $3.22 per share, indicating an 8.8% increase from the prior-year level.



The company aims to increase its dividend in the range of 6-8% per year through fiscal 2026, subject to the approval of the board of directors. Atmos Energy’s current dividend yield is 2.83%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.41%.

Systematic Investments

ATO’s long-term capital expenditure plan will further strengthen its infrastructure and operations. After investing $2.45 billion in fiscal 2022, the company invested $2.8 billion in fiscal 2023, 85% of which was allocated to safety and reliability. The company expects $2.9 billion in capital expenditures during fiscal 2024.

Price Performance

Atmos Energy’s shares have risen 1.5% year to date against the industry’s average 10.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

