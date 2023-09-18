Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Atmos Energy Corporation’s ATO systematic long-term investment plans will further increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines, distribution and transportation systems, and drive its performance. Given its strong dividend history and growth opportunities, the company makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.5% to $6.06 in the past 60 days.



The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 7.25%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.4% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate returns. Currently, Atmos Energy’s ROE is 8.38%, higher than the sector’s average of 6.41%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position

Currently, ATO’s total debt to capital is 38.55%, much better than the industry’s average of 50.81%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was 8.1. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

Atmos Energy has been increasing its annual dividend for 39 consecutive years. Its current quarterly dividend is 74 cents per share. The dividend for fiscal 2023 is $2.96 per share, indicating an 8.8% increase from the previous year’s level. The company aims to increase its dividend in the range of 6-8% per year through fiscal 2026, subject to the approval of the board of directors. Its current dividend yield is 2.57%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.44%.

Systematic Investments

ATO’s long-term capital expenditure plan will further strengthen its infrastructure and operations. The company invested $2.45 billion in fiscal 2022, and plans to invest $2.8 billion in fiscal 2023. Capital spending amounted to $2.1 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, 86% of which was allocated to safety and reliability.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Atmos Energy’s shares have risen 0.1% against the industry’s average 6.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

