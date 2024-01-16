Reasons to Add American Water Works (AWK) to Your Portfolio Now

American Water Works Company Inc.’s AWK strategic investment plans in infrastructure will allow it to provide quality services to its expanding customer base. Given its growth opportunities, AWK makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment option at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 0.9% in the past 90 days to $5.17.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pinned at $4.24 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.



AWK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, American Water Works’ ROE is 9.99%, higher than the sector’s average of 7.39%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position

At the end of third-quarter 2023, AWK’s total debt to capital was 55.2%, better than the sector’s average of 59.31%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 3.5. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects American Water Works’ ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

The company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. Its board of directors raised its dividend rate by 10% on an annual basis for six consecutive years. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 70.75 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.83 per share. AWK’s current dividend yield is 2.14%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.37%.

Systematic Investments

American Water Works aims to invest $3.1 billion in 2024, with a major portion utilized for infrastructure improvements in Regulated Businesses. Over the long-term, AWK aims to invest in the range of $16-$17 billion during 2024-2028 and in the band of $34-$38 billion during 2024-2033.

Price Performance

In the past three months, American Water Works has returned 9.9% compared with the sector’s 7.3% growth.



Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are California Water Service Group CWT, Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWT’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.25, implying a year-over-year improvement of 17.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.



WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.00, implying year-over-year growth of 7.4%.



CWCO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 61.6% in the last four quarters.





