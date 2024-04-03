Reasons to Add American States Water (AWR) to Your Portfolio Now

American States Water’s AWR strategic investments in infrastructure upgrades will allow it to provide quality services to its expanding customer base. Given its growth opportunities, AWR makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment option at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 1.7% north to $3.01 in the past 60 days.



AWR’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 6.3%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, American States Water’s ROE is 13.6%, higher than the industry’s average of 8.68%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility water supply industry.

Debt Position

At the end of fourth-quarter 2023, AWR’s total debt to capital was 53.95%, better than the industry’s average of 54.61%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was 4.9. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

American States Water has been a steady dividend payer. It has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931. AWR’s objective is to hike its dividend rate and witness a CAGR of more than 7% over the long term.



The company’s current dividend yield is 2.4%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.5%.

Systematic Investments

Strategic capital investments are making AWR’s infrastructure stronger and more resilient. The company has plans to invest $611.4 million in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its operations.

Price Performance

In the past month, the stock fell 3.3% against the industry’s 1.1% growth. The slackness in price offers a good opportunity to add the stock at low rates.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Primo Water PRMW, The York Water Company ( YORW ) and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PRMW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS has increased 17.3% in the past 60 days.



YORW’s current dividend yield is 2.36%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.54%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.5% in the last four quarters.



CWCO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS has increased 1.6% in the past 60 days.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.