Reasons to Add Alliant Energy (LNT) to Your Portfolio Now

Alliant Energy Corporation’s LNT regular investments to add clean power generation assets to its generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base and strong liquidity make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings per share reflects year-over-year growth of 6.8% and 3.6%, respectively.

Surprise History and Earnings Growth

Alliant Energy delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.6% in the last four quarters.



Alliant Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 5.9%.

Return on Equity & Dividend Yield

Return on Equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently Alliant Energy is utilizing shareholders’ funds to generate returns. At present, Alliant Energy’s ROE is 11.02%, higher than the industry average of 10.2%.



Currently, Alliant Energy has a dividend yield of 3.1% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.7%.

Regular Investments

Alliant Energy announced plans to invest substantially over the next four years to strengthen the electric and gas distribution networks as well as add natural gas and renewable assets to the generation portfolio. Alliant Energy has plans to strengthen electric and natural gas distribution systems as well as make regular investments to strengthen infrastructure. Alliant Energy has plans to invest $8.5 billion between 2023 and 2026.



The company is successfully completing major construction projects on time and at or below budget. A constructive regulatory environment will enable the company to recover its capital expenditures. Its strong and flexible investment plans will support an 8% base CAGR growth rate from 2022 through 2026.

Price Performance

Over the past 24 months, Alliant Energy’s shares have returned 9.5% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the same industry include ALLETE Inc. ALE, NiSource NI and Pinnacle West Capital PNW, each currently holding a Zacks Rank #2.



ALLETE, NiSource, and Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend yields are currently pegged at 4.01%, 3.41%, and 4.47%, respectively, which is better than industry yield of 3.18%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings for ALLETE, NiSource and Pinnacle West Capital’s has moved up 0.3%, 0.7%, and 2%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allete, Inc. (ALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.