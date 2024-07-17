Reasons to Retain Zebra (ZBRA) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA has been benefiting from strength across its businesses. Higher sales of RFID (radio frequency identification) products, driven by the robust demand in retail and retail apparel markets, and increased parcel tracking in transportation logistics markets and airports are aiding the company’s growth. Also, Zebra Technologies has been advancing digital capabilities, optimizing the supply chain, expanding its data analytics capability and focusing on marketing activities to better engage with customers. The company expects its net sales to increase in the range of 1-5% year over year in 2024.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. ZBRA’s acquisition of Matrox Imaging (June 2022) enabled it to combine its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio with the latter’s expertise in the imaging market. The buyout of antuit.ai (October 2021) complemented the planning and demand forecasting module for its retail software portfolio. Also, the Fetch Robotics buyout (August 2021) boosted its capability to offer a comprehensive line of advanced robotics solutions to customers.



Zebra Technologies remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts. Though the company did not repurchase any shares in the first three months of 2024, it repurchased shares worth $52 million in 2023. In May 2022, its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1 billion. Exiting the first quarter of 2024, ZBRA had $893 million remaining under this program.



Also, the company remains focused on cost-management actions. ZBRA announced expanded cost-reduction actions as it has been grappling with a slowdown in end markets. It expects to generate annualized net cost savings of about $120 million.



However, the company has been bearing the brunt of weak demand for data capture and mobile computing products. Also, the low demand for printing solutions has been affecting the performance of its Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment. These setbacks collectively impacted the company's first-quarter overall revenues, which totaled $1.2 billion, indicating a decline of 16.4% year over year.



ZBRA’s weak liquidity position is also concerning. Exiting first-quarter 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $127 million, less than the current portion of long-term debt of $272 million.

