Reasons to Retain Veeva Systems Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism, led by a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 performance and strategic deals, is expected to contribute further. However, rising operational costs remain a cause for concern.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 13.2% in the year-to-date period compared with 11.6% growth of the industry. The S&P 500 Composite has decreased 1.8% during the said time frame.

The renowned provider of cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion. The company anticipates 26.2% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance in the future. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.92%.



Reasons Favoring VEEV’s Growth

Robust Product Portfolio: Veeva Systems continues to drive the migration to its next-gen Vault CRM, with 20 new customers adopting the solution in the fourth quarter, particularly small and mid-sized biotech firms preparing for commercial launches. The company expects most top 20 pharma firms to make migration decisions by fiscal 2026, ahead of the 2030 sunset of the legacy CRM.

Veeva Systems has introduced AI-driven innovations like CRM Voice Control, CRM Bot and MLR Bot to enhance efficiency, compliance and automation. Meanwhile, its Clinical Development Cloud sees growing adoption, with 17 of the top 20 pharma companies using its CTMS and a ninth committing to its EDC solution. Investments in RTSM and eCOA further expand its market opportunities.

Veeva Systems’ Data Cloud solutions—Compass, OpenData, Link, and the new Pulse—are gaining momentum. Compass supports over 100 brands, and Pulse secured its first seven-figure deal to enhance pharma segmentation and targeting. While enterprise-wide licensing is still in the early stages, larger contracts are expected. Veeva Systems is also expanding its Safety suite, offering a fully cloud-based solution for signal detection, adverse event reporting, and regulatory compliance, with automated updates and seamless clinical integration.

Strategic Deals: Veeva Systems has secured several key deals in recent months, including Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to migrate to Veeva Vault CRM, expanding its use of Veeva Commercial Cloud and Development Cloud. Additionally, ACTO joined the Veeva AI Partner Program to enhance generative AI capabilities for field representatives in life sciences. In October, Veeva Systems and Walgreens Boots Alliance announced a long-term partnership to leverage the former’s Data Cloud and Clinical Platform, aiming to improve patient outcomes by connecting the latter’s community locations with diverse patient populations for easier clinical research access.

Strong Q4 Results: Veeva Systems exited the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. This uptick in both top and bottom lines and robust performance by the Subscription services segment during the quarter were impressive. The rise in Professional services and others revenues also bodes well.

Per management, Veeva Systems had a strong finish to the year by strengthening its partnerships across all customer segments, from large biopharma companies to smaller biotech firms.

A Factor That May Offset the Gains of VEEV

Rising Costs: Veeva Systems has been experiencing rising operating costs over the past few months. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 20.6% year over year. Management expects sales and marketing expenses to increase in fiscal 2025, primarily due to employee-related expenses as the company raises its headcount to support sales and marketing efforts associated with product offerings and the continued expansion of sales capacity across all solutions.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the total operating expenses increased 9.3% year over year. Veeva Systems expects operating expenses to increase in fiscal 2025, primarily due to employee compensation-related costs.

Estimate Trend

Veeva Systems is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2026. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved a cent north to $7.30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $727.9 million, indicating an 11.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The EPS estimate for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 is pinned at $1.74, implying a 16% improvement year over year.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

