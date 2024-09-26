Reasons to Retain Stryker Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Stryker Corporation SYK is well-poised for growth, backed by a robust robotic arm-assisted surgery platform, Mako, and a diversified product portfolio. An improvement in price also buoys optimism.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 20.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 20.3% in the same time frame.

Stryker, with a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the orthopedic market. It anticipates earnings to improve 10.8% in the next five years. SYK’s earnings yield of 3.3% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.7%.

The company continues to witness strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. The momentum continued on the back of ongoing procedural recovery, a strong order book for capital equipment and an improvement in price last year. These positive trends are likely to continue for the rest of 2024 as well.



SYK is committed to the continued expansion of Mako, with launches in new countries. It remains confident about robust growth in Mako revenues in 2024, on the back of continued adoption, new launches and software upgrades.

The second-quarter results reflect Stryker’s efforts to promote the advanced surgery platform.

SYK also boasts a diversified product portfolio. Its wide range of products protects it against any significant sales shortfall during economic turmoil.

The company’s significant exposure to robotics and artificial intelligence for healthcare and Medical Mechatronics has helped it stay ahead of the curve in the MedTech space. Its portfolio includes Mako, as well as products for hip and knee surgeries.

Per management, Stryker’s constant support for customers and focus on innovation poise it for growth as the effect of the pandemic subsides. In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s adjusted research and development expenses accounted for 6.7% of net sales, highlighting its strong commitment to innovation. Per management, this is likely to drive new product launches.

Earlier this month, Stryker announced the expansion of its Foot & Ankle portfolio with the introduction of two cutting-edge products — the Osteotomy Truss System and the Ankle Truss System. Stryker launched its Pangea Plating Systemin August, which will provide variable-angle plating for a range of patient demographics.

Apart from organic growth, Stryker is also gaining from acquisitions. The company completed the acquisition of care.ai, MOLLI Surgical and NICO Corporation in the past two months. These acquisitions are likely to aid in SYK’s growth as care.ai adds artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted virtual care workflows, smart room technology and ambient intelligence solutions to the company’s portfolio, and MOLLI Surgical boosts its breast surgery portfolio. NICO will strengthen SYK’s portfolio of solutions for tumor resection and the treatment of intracerebral hemorrhage procedures.

Stryker also inked a deal to acquire Vertos Medical in August to expand its minimally invasive pain management portfolio.

In June, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Artelon, a privately held company that specializes in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures.

Moreover, Stryker is adopting several cost-cutting measures, including restructuring plans. The company’s prospects in 2024 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. The adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses during the second quarter of 2024 accounted for 34% of net sales, contracting approximately 10 basis points year over year.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

An unfavorable currency rate fluctuation poses a persistent threat to SYK’s core businesses. Foreign currency had a 0.9% unfavorable impact on sales during the second quarter of 2024. The trend is likely to continue for the rest of 2024, though, at a slower pace. The company is also facing inflationary pressure, leading to lower margins.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $12.00, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.2%. In the past 60 days, the bottom-line estimate for 2024 has improved 0.4%. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $22.37 billion, implying a 9.2% improvement year over year.

