Reasons to Retain QuidelOrtho Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism, led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2024 performance and its continued spending on research and development (R&D), is expected to contribute further. However, risks due to overdependence on diagnostic tests and reimbursement policies persist.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has lost 45.7% in the year-to-date period against 14.5% growth of the industry. The S&P 500 has witnessed 27.2% growth in the said time frame.

The renowned rapid diagnostic testing solutions provider has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion. QuidelOrtho’s earnings yield of 4.4% compares favorably with the industry’s 1.8%. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 50.28%.



Factors Favoring QDEL’s Growth

Robust Product Portfolio: We are upbeat about QuidelOrtho’s current product clientele. It sells its products directly to end users and distributors for professional use in physician offices and hospitals, among others, as well as for individual, non-professional, over-the-counter use. QuidelOrtho’s diagnostic testing solutions include the Sofia and Sofia 2 Analyzers, QuickVue, InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products.

Per management, Savanna is continuing to provide significant competitive advantages in the Molecular Point-of-Care market. A successful U.S. launch of QDEL’s Savanna instrument is likely to offer incremental revenues and margin growth opportunities for the company. Building on the Savanna instrument and HSV panel approvals in the United States, the company expects to enter clinical trials on its respiratory panel later this year. The company aims to be in the market with both the Respiratory Panel and the STI panel in 2025.

In August 2024, QDEL announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for its VITROS syphilis assay as part of its menu, which is likely to strengthen its position as a leader in infectious disease testing. The company also announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for its QuickVue COVID-19 test. With CLIA certificates of waiver, this approval grants permission for the test to be used accurately and conveniently in home and medical healthcare settings.

In April 2024, QuidelOrtho announced the addition of the ARK Fentanyl II Assay to its U.S. Vitros XT 7600 and 5600 Integrated Systems, as well as its Vitros 4600 Chemistry System menu of assays as a MicroTip Partnership Assay. In March 2024, the company announced the receipt of Health Canada’s approval for its Triage PLGF (placental growth factor) test for laboratory use in Canada.

Continued Spend on R&D: QDEL’s long-term growth and profitability will mostly depend on its capacity to satisfy consumer requirements and expectations by creating and providing new, improved products and services that increase and draw in new clients. QuidelOrtho management expects to keep a strong focus on R&D expenditures for long-term growth, which will include new assays for its current platforms, as well as next-generation platforms and assays.

However, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, research and development expenses declined 9.1% year over year to $55.9 million.

Strong Q3 Results: QuidelOrtho’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2024. The company witnessed growth in its recurring revenues. Strong revenue growth in the EMEA and Japan, Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions buoys optimism.

Per the third-quarterearnings call the respiratory business performed well during the quarter, with a strong performance on the Sofia flu and COVID-19 combo tests.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for QDEL

Overdependence on Diagnostic Tests: A significant percentage of QuidelOrtho’s total revenues comes from a limited number of its product families. The company’s revenues can be highly concentrated over a few products, including certain respiratory products.

For September 2024 and September 2023, revenues related to respiratory products accounted for approximately 23% and 25% of the company’s total revenues, respectively, primarily driven by sales of COVID-19 products. The year-over-year decline was related to the lower respiratory season in 2023 compared with the prior year, particularly in COVID-19-related testing, which was down roughly $1 billion.

Third-Party Reimbursement Policies: The end-users of QuidelOrtho’s POC products are primarily physicians and other healthcare providers. In the United States, healthcare providers like hospitals and physicians who purchase diagnostic products generally rely on third-party payers (mainly private health insurance plans, federal Medicare and state Medicaid) to reimburse all or part of the cost of the procedure. QuidelOrtho’s products will be affected if physicians and other healthcare providers do not receive adequate reimbursement for the cost of the company’s products from their patients’ third-party payers.

Estimate Trend

QuidelOrtho is witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for 2024. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has increased 3 cents to $1.78 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $702.3 million, indicating a 5.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

