Reasons to Retain Inari Medical Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI is well-poised for growth on the back of a huge market opportunity for its products and its commitment to understanding the venous system. However, its dependency on the adoption of products is concerning.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 29.2% year to date against the industry’s 9.2% growth. The S&P 500 Index has risen 16.3% in the same time frame.

NARI, with a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, is a commercial-stage medical device company. It seeks to develop products for treating and changing the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

The company’s negative earnings yield of 1.6% compares favorably with the industry’s (-5.3%). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.80%.



What’s Driving NARI’s Performance?

Inari Medical’s top-line growth is primarily driven by its ClotTriever and FlowTriever products that target the venous thromboembolism (VTE) markets (with significant growth opportunities going forward). The significant growth prospects for Inari’s VTE products should help drive the company’s revenues. Currently, conservative medical management with anticoagulants is the standard of care for VTE.

However, new therapies like ClotTriever and FlowTriever products are demonstrating rising adoption as they lead to lower treatment-related risks. Inari focuses on establishing its treatments as the standard of care for VTE, whichis significantly underpenetrated.

Per Inari Medical’s estimate, there are 1.9 million people with VTE in the United States each year, with 1 million diagnosed with DVT and 900,000 with PE. Among this patient population, there are around 430,000 DVT and 280,000 PE patients every year in the United States who could benefit from treatment through ClotTriever and FlowTriever products, respectively.

Strong procedural growth across both its product lines, ClotTriever and FlowTriever, drove the company’s top line in the first quarter, a trend that is likely to be reflected in the rest of 2024. Continued expansion of its product portfolio, with new introductions like Protrieve, InThrill and FlowSaver, among others, is driving the adoption of Inari Medical’s products.

Apart from the effectiveness of these products, an attractive procedural reimbursement is also fueling their adoption. Per Inari Medical, reimbursement for ClotTriever and FlowTriever is higher than the cost incurred by hospitals for mechanical thrombectomy in DVT and PE patients, thereby generating an income. Costs for conventional methods are higher than reimbursements.

NARI’s commercial expansion and market development plans have been driving the global Venous Thromboembolism (“VTE”) business, its major revenue generator. Moreover, rising demand for emerging therapies like RevCore should bring additional revenues in the upcoming quarters, thereby boosting top-line growth. The company is currently engaged in the limited market release of Venacore, the second purpose-built tool within the CBD toolkit, expanding NARI’s emerging therapies category.

Increased adoption of Inari Medical’s products in Western Europe and case growth in its early-stage markets in Latin America, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region look promising. The company expects to start treating patients in China and Japan in 2024. International markets present a significant opportunity for NARI’s long-term growth.Management expects the international business to contribute more than 20% to the company’s future revenues on the back of addressing the unmet needs.

What’s Weighing on the Stock?

Although ClotTriever and FlowTriever have attractive reimbursement coverages, these are determined by government agencies, private insurers and other payors for a particular procedure, irrespective of the devices used for it. Meanwhile, third-party payors are increasingly limiting coverage and reducing reimbursements for medical products and services.

In addition, the U.S. government, state legislatures and foreign governments have continued implementing cost-containment programs, including price controls, restrictions on coverage and reimbursement. Any unfavorable change in coverage for Inari Medical’s products will likely hurt their adoption, thereby affecting top-line growth. Moreover, expansion in international markets is a greater risk as multiple countries are unlikely to have extensive reimbursement coverage, which may adversely impact adoption.

Meanwhile, the FDA recall of ClotTriever XL Catheter, 30mm may have an unfavorable impact on revenues in the upcoming quarter. The company has announced critical updates to the instructions for using the device.

Inari Medical is currently facing a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act. According to the department, NARI might have been involved in influencing healthcare professionals to prescribe its products. Any unfavorable ruling should be a setback for the company that may lead to lower demand for its products, hurting sales growth.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $600 million, indicating a 21.6% increase from the previous year’s reported number. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at a loss of 70 cents, implying a 638% decline from that recorded a year ago. However, earnings are expected to improve 120% in 2025.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, DaVita Inc. DVA and Boston Scientific BSX.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.97%. Its shares have risen 46.4% compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth year to date.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.5%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 24.24%.

DaVita’s shares have risen 50.4% compared with the industry’s 16% growth year to date.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 12.5% for 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.49%.

BSX’s shares have risen 45% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.2% growth.

