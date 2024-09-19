Reasons to Retain EYE Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s EYE growth is backed by the consistent market expansion of the Owned and Host segment. The company’s strategic progress in terms of expanding exam capacity, recruitment and retention efforts and remote exam initiatives is highly encouraging. However, weak solvency and an ailing capital structure are concerning. Mounting expenses due to slow economic conditions also add to the worry.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 33.4% against the industry’s 20.4% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 27.5% increase.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $865 million. The company projects long-term estimated earnings growth of 19.4% compared with the industry’s 15.9%. National Vision beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 96.23%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Key Upsides of EYE

Owned & Host Gaining Market Share: All four sub-segments within Owned and Host are consistently gaining market share, banking on several growth drivers. In line with this, America's Best brand is particularly driving revenues on the back of the ongoing strength in managed care and a notable improvement in comparable store sales from cash-pay customers.

In the second quarter of 2024, National Vision officially enabled nearly 600 stores across 28 states and reached a milestone when 500,000 remote exams were conducted and remote doctor productivity levels continued to improve. Additionally, the company opened 17 new stores and ended the second quarter with 1,216 stores.

Future Strategies Look Promising: National Vision plans to continue executing core growth initiatives and investing in strengthening competitive advantages.

In terms of store expansion, the company continues to see a sizable new opportunity for growth in the years ahead. National Vision aims to open another 65 to 70 stores in 2024. The company is raising its whitespace opportunity for its America’s Best brand by 350 stores. EYE continues with its efforts to help rightsize both its store and overall cost structure, including further digitization of stores and corporate offices, to improve efficiency and productivity.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company generated a cumulative operating cash flow of $75.4 million and invested $39.6 million in capital expenditures, primarily focused on new store openings and investments in technology.

Key Downsides of EYE

Solvency and Capital Structure: National Vision exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $180 million. This was quite low compared to the company’s total debt of $457 million at the end of the second quarter. In fact, the currently payable debt of $313 million too was higher than the current cash balance. This is not a good news in terms of EYE’s solvency position, particularly amid macroeconomic headwinds like global supply issues.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mounting Expenses: Over the past few years, global markets and economic conditions have been challenging, particularly in light of rising interest rates, historic inflation throughout 2023 and global conflict that have created continued economic uncertainty. The company expects this trend to continue through 2024 and beyond.



In the second quarter of 2024, SG&A expenditures were 45.2% of the total revenues and rose 3.8% year over year.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at 50 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.82 billion, implying a 14.3% decline from the year-ago reported number.

