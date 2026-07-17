Reasons to Retain Doximity Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Doximity DOCS is entering a pivotal phase as it accelerates investments in artificial intelligence to expand beyond its core physician engagement platform. While robust physician adoption, growing enterprise AI deployments and exceptional cash generation strengthen its long-term outlook, a sluggish pharma advertising market, rising AI investments and commercialization risks could temper near-term financial performance.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 49.8% so far this year compared with the industry's 5.6% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 10.9% rise.

Doximity, with a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, is a global specialty medical device company.

DOCS’ bottom line is estimated to improve 3.8% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.99%.



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What's Driving DOCS’ Performance?

AI Platform Is Rapidly Becoming Doximity's Next Major Growth Engine: Doximity is positioning artificial intelligence as its largest long-term monetization opportunity. Since acquiring Pathway, AI Search and AI Scribe users have tripled, while nearly half of all active prescribers now use the company's AI tools.

Management has already signed its first AI Search contracts with top-20 pharmaceutical companies and believes AI Search alone represents a multibillion-dollar incremental addressable market beyond its existing pharma advertising business. The combination of physician engagement, hospital adoption and early customer interest suggests Doximity is building a differentiated AI ecosystem that could materially expand revenues over the next several years rather than simply enhancing existing products.

Deepening Health System Integration: Doximity's growing integration into hospital workflows is making its platform increasingly indispensable to physicians. Nearly half of all U.S. doctors now work at health systems using Doximity's workflow or scheduling tools, while 140 health systems, including seven of the top 20 U.S. hospitals, have adopted its Clinical AI Suite.

Management emphasized that more than 250,000 prescribers now access AI capabilities through HIPAA-compliant enterprise deployments, creating a significant barrier for competitors. As hospitals increasingly prioritize secure AI environments over public AI tools, Doximity's trusted infrastructure, physician network and enterprise relationships should support higher customer retention and expanding cross-selling opportunities across workflow, telehealth and AI solutions.

Record Physician Engagement: Doximity continues to strengthen the core asset underpinning its business — physician engagement. Workflow usage increased approximately 30% year over year, reaching more than 800,000 quarterly active prescribers, representing one of the strongest engagement accelerations in the company's history. AI usage is growing even faster, with users nearly doubling their monthly query activity since January.

Higher engagement not only strengthens customer loyalty but also increases the value of Doximity's advertising, workflow and AI offerings to pharmaceutical companies and health systems. Management believes sustained engagement growth will eventually translate into stronger revenue expansion, particularly as new AI-powered commercial products become more widely adopted across its physician network.

What’s Weighing on DOCS Stock?

Core Pharma Advertising Market Remains Weak: The biggest near-term challenge for Doximity remains the soft healthcare professional (HCP) digital advertising market. Management acknowledged continued policy uncertainty, macroeconomic risks and shorter pharmaceutical budgeting cycles, causing many customers to delay spending commitments and favor shorter-duration contracts.

The company expects the overall HCP digital advertising market to grow only around 5% or less during fiscal 2027, significantly below historical levels. Although Doximity continues to outperform many peers, sluggish industry spending limits visibility and reduces opportunities for traditional advertising growth. Until pharmaceutical companies regain confidence and commit to longer-term marketing budgets, revenue acceleration is likely to remain constrained.

AI Monetization Will Pressure Margins: While AI represents Doximity's largest long-term opportunity, management expects fiscal 2027 to be an investment year rather than a significant earnings contributor. The company plans to substantially increase spending on AI compute, engineering talent, brand marketing, and product development, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins declining from 55% in fiscal 2026 to approximately 49% in fiscal 2027.

Management also expects minimal AI revenue contribution during the first half because regulatory reviews and customer implementation timelines will delay commercialization. Consequently, the company could face a period of elevated expenses without commensurate revenue growth, increasing execution risk if AI adoption progresses more slowly than anticipated.

Commercial Success Depends on Regulatory and Customer Adoption of AI: Although customer interest in AI Search appears strong, commercialization remains at a very early stage. Management acknowledged that pharmaceutical companies must complete extensive medical, legal and regulatory reviews before campaigns can be deployed, creating longer implementation timelines than traditional advertising products.

Because Doximity launched the commercial offering only recently, management expects most of the financial benefits to materialize in the second half of fiscal 2027. Delays in regulatory approvals, customer onboarding, or campaign execution could defer revenue recognition. Given management's expectation that AI Search will become a major future growth driver, slower-than-expected commercialization would likely weigh on investor expectations.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $670.2 million, implying growth of 3.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for adjusted EPS is pinned at $1.39, indicating a decline of 8.6% from the previous year’s recorded level.

In the past 60 days, DOCS’ earnings estimate for fiscal 2027 has remained stable.

Doximity, Inc. Price

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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Alcon ALC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alcon reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 85 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. Revenues of $2.69 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Alcon has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11.5%. ALC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.66%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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