Reasons to Retain Charles River Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

CRA International, Inc. CRAI, or Charles River Associates, has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 36% against the 8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

CRAI has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has a long-term (three to five years) expected earnings growth rate of 16%.

Charles River Associates Price

Charles River Associates price | Charles River Associates Quote

CRAI’s Tailwinds

CRAI, as a relatively small player in the consulting and research services sector, presents a compelling narrative when evaluating its market position and growth potential. The company has carved out a niche with its strong reputation for delivering high-quality analytical and strategic consulting services across diverse industries. Despite its size, CRAI benefits from the growing demand for specialized advisory services in an increasingly complex global marketplace.

The company’s ability to attract top talent and focus on innovation and client-centered solutions positions it for significant growth. As industries grapple with rapid technological advancements, regulatory complexities, and evolving market dynamics, CRAI's expertise could see rising demand, allowing it to capture a larger share of its addressable market. Additionally, its proven track record of delivering value to clients may help it sustain long-term partnerships, further bolstering its growth trajectory.

Given the nature of the business, CRAI’s success depends on the talent that it can acquire and retain. CRAI has built and sustained a strong reputation for delivering high-quality consulting services driven by its highly qualified professionals. Around 74% of its senior staff hold advanced degrees, including doctorates, and are recognized field leaders. At the end of 2024, CRAI had 946 consulting staff, comprising 151 officers, 552 other senior staff and 243 junior staff.

Charles River returns value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Over the years, the company has steadily increased its dividend payouts, paying $9.6 million in 2022, $10.8 million in 2023 and $12.3 million in 2024. Dividend per share has grown alongside, rising from $1.24 in 2022 to $1.44 in 2023 and 1.75 in 2024, reflecting a consistent commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

Share repurchase activity has varied, with $27.6 million repurchased in 2022, $31.4 million in 2023 and $33.3 million in 2024. This consistency has persisted despite fluctuations in the company’s cash position, underscoring its dedication to creating long-term value for investors and its confidence in the business’s long-term prospects. Reflecting these positives, CRAI shares have surged 87% over the past year.

Some Risk

As a consulting firm, CRAI faces stiff competition from both large, diversified global firms like McKinsey & Company and Boston Consulting Group, as well as specialized boutiques offering niche services. Larger consulting firms have more extensive resources, which allows them to undercut competitors on price or invest in emerging technologies at a faster pace. This puts pressure on CRAI’s profitability while competing on price or service differentiation.

Higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market are hurting consulting services companies like Charles River. The industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. Moreover, while advancements in automation and AI offer massive opportunities to the industry, these technologies enable clients to integrate new methods and techniques, potentially reducing their dependence on consulting services firms.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Charles Rivercurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Maximus MMS and Booz Allen Hamilton BAH.

Maximus currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MMS has an encouraging earnings surprise history having outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 13.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has an impressive earnings surprise history having outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 6.7%.

