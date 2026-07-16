Reasons to Retain Alignment Healthcare Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Alignment Healthcare ALHC is benefiting from automation and AI investments, which are improving operational efficiency, lowering SG&A expenses and expanding margins. The company's strong balance sheet further supports disciplined growth and investment in technology. However, the transition to the CMS V28 risk adjustment model and conservative revenue recognition reduce near-term earnings visibility, while ongoing operational transformation increases execution risk despite recent process improvements.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 56.3% compared with the industry’s 15.2% growth. The S&P 500 composite has risen 23.8% in the same period.

The leading medtech company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion. Alignment Healthcare beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 198.8%.

Tailwinds for ALHC

Scaling Automation Drives Operating Leverage: Alignment Healthcare's investments in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are beginning to deliver meaningful operational and financial benefits. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported that claims auto-adjudication exceeded 60%, a significant improvement from less than 15% a year earlier. Beyond claims processing, AI is also being used to streamline back-office operations, enhance contract management and improve risk stratification through its AVA platform.

These efficiency gains are translating into stronger financial performance. In first-quarter 2026, adjusted SG&A expenses declined 60 basis points as a percentage of revenues compared with the prior year, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points.

Balance Sheet Strength Underwrites Disciplined Expansion: Liquidity and capital discipline reduce execution risk while enabling growth. First-quarter 2026 ended with approximately $726 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and funded leverage of 2.6x trailing EBITDA. The balance sheet provides flexibility to scale clinical infrastructure and technology while absorbing near-term variability, supporting a durable growth and margin expansion agenda.

What Ails ALHC?

Risk Model Transition and Revenue Timing Reduce Visibility: 2026 marks the third and final phase-in of CMS V28 risk adjustment model. Management continues to book to paid MMR and assumes no new-member final sweep in guidance, which is prudent but delays revenue recognition on newer lives. It expects approximately 60% of full-year adjusted EBITDA to be generated in the first half of 2026, implying a relatively smaller contribution from the second half of the year.

This earnings profile, combined with conservative revenue recognition for new members, reduces near-term visibility and leaves less cushion to absorb potential operational headwinds. As a result, the company may face constraints on upside realization even if underlying membership growth remains strong.



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Transformation Increases Execution Sensitivity: A temporary operational issue in January 2026 highlighted the execution risks associated with scaling a complex healthcare platform. A CMS rule change affecting the classification of observation versus inpatient stays resulted in non-recoverable payments at higher acute-care rates, creating an estimated 30-basis-point headwind to the first-quarter Medical Loss Ratio (MLR).

Although the workflow issue was identified and resolved by February, it evidences how process changes can surface during rapid scaling. While this further lowers SG&A and improves the MBR, it heightens operational complexity in the near term.

ALHC’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has remained unchanged at 20 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $5.19 billion, indicating a 31.4% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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