Reasons to Include VirTra Stock in Your Portfolio Right Away

VirTra VTSI benefits from its military simulation training programs and wide market reach, which have played a key role in the company's overall expansion. Given its strong growth and better debt management, VTSI makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Electronics Military industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

Growth Forecast & Surprise History of VTSI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTSI’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 58.8% to 27 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $29.2 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.9%.



VTSI surpassed expectations in the last four reported quarters and delivered an average earnings surprise of 198.93%.

VirTra’s Debt Profile

Currently, VirTra’s total debt to capital is 13.77%, better than the industry’s average of 14.13%.

VirTra’s Liquidity

VTSI’s current ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 4.54, much higher than the sector’s average of 1.14. The ratio being greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

VirTra’s Wide Market Reach and Stable Backlog

VirTra offers innovative combat training technologies to effectively prepare the military for real-life occurrences, allowing service personnel to better protect the nation and arrive home safely. Each of the company's military simulation training programs includes real-world scenarios, cutting-edge marksmanship, precise ballistics, unique courses of fire and military weapon qualifying courses.



VirTra operates on a global scale, with its products deployed in hundreds of agencies across 40 nations. This implies the solid demand that VTSI’s products enjoy worldwide.



VTSI has a stable backlog of $21.2 million as of March 31, 2025, which reflects solid sales growth prospects for the company in the near future.

VTSI Stock Price Performance

In the past month, VTSI shares have rallied 31.5% compared with the sector’s average return of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

