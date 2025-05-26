Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Away

Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW benefits from its commercial nuclear aftermarket sales and shareholder-friendly initiatives, which have played a key role in the company's overall expansion. Given its strong growth, CW makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

CW’s Growth Forecast & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 3.2% to $12.55 per share over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2025 revenues stands at $3.38 billion, which indicates growth of 8.3%.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12%. CW surpassed expectations in the last four reported quarters and delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.34%.

Overview of CW’s Debt Profile

Currently, Curtiss-Wright’s total debt to capital is 27.25%, much better than the industry’s average of 52.52%.



CW’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 13.3. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

CW’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company utilizes funds to generate higher returns. Currently, CW’s ROE is 18.02%, higher than the industry average of 11.19%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the aerospace defense equipment industry.

Curtiss-Wright’s Liquidity Position

Curtiss-Wright’s current ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 1.89, higher than the industry’s average of 1.79. The ratio being greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

CW’s Shareholder-Friendly Initiatives

CW has been increasing its shareholders’ value through regular dividend payments. On May 14, 2025, Curtiss-Wright announced a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share, an increase of 14.3% from the previous level of 21 cents, resulting in an annualized dividend of 96 cents. CW’s current dividend yield is 0.22%, better than the industry's average of 0.19%.

CW’s Commercial Nuclear Business Remains Strong

The United States remains a vital marketplace for Curtiss-Wright's nuclear power expansion. In the first quarter of 2025, the company's commercial nuclear aftermarket sales increased significantly, driven by the surging demand for advanced small modular reactors. To bolster its position, Curtiss-Wright expanded its nuclear solutions portfolio in December 2024 by acquiring Ultra Energy, a specialist in neutron and radiation monitoring, sensors and reactor protection systems.

CW Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Curtiss-Wright stock has rallied 35.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, Woodward, Inc. WWD and FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



DRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $3.52 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9%.



Woodward’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $3.45 billion, which implies an improvement of 3.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s 2025 EPS stands at $5.14 per share, which calls for a massive year-over-year upsurge of 1,706.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s total revenues for 2025 is pegged at $2.11 billion, which suggests growth of 21.8%.

