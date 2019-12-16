Reasons Behind The 40% Jump In Castle BioSciences’ Stock Since Early November

Castle BioSciences (NYSE:CSTL) is a skin cancer diagnostics company that provides cancer treatment solutions through patient genomic information. The company went public less than six months ago. The rally in Castle’s stock in the last 30 days can be attributed to the financial out-performance in the 3rd quarter, with EPS beating consensus estimates by a handsome margin.

The company reported an EPS of $0.05 while consensus estimates pointed to a loss per share of $0.30. Revenues too beat estimates, clocking $14.8 Mil which was 56% higher than the $9.45 Mil expected.

We step back from these recent swings to review Castle BioSciences’ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard – Why Did Castle BioSciences’ (CSTL) Stock Rally 40% In A Month?, reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Castle BioSciences’ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for Castle BioSciences substantially increased from $13.8 Mil in 2017 to $22.8 Mil in 2018; an increase of 65.7%. We expect Total Revenues to double in 2019 on account of substantial growth in volumes of DecisionDx®-Melanoma test

A closer look At Castle BioSciences’ Total Expenses over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Castle BioSciences substantially increased from $26.1 Mil in 2017 to $29.1 Mil in 2018; an increase of 11.6%. We expect Total Expense growth to be 132.4% in 2019. (On account of Higher spends on R&D)

How does Castle BioSciences’ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

How has Castle BioSciences’ LBT trended?

LBT for Castle BioSciences decreased substantially by 48.6% from $12.4 Mil in 2017 to $6.4 Mil in 2018. We expect LBT to be $22.1 Mil in 2019.

How has Castle BioSciences’ Net Income and EPS trended?

