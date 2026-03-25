Reasons Behind Holding Humana Shares: What Investors Need to Know

Humana Inc. HUM benefits from a strong care delivery model centered on value-based care, increasing premiums, strategic acquisitions, an aging population in the United States and solid cash generation capacity. HUM’s shares have declined 36.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 43.4%.

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the company holds a market capitalization of $20.7 billion. Humana offers health insurance benefits through Health Maintenance Organization, Private Fee-For-Service and Preferred Provider Organization plans. It also provides specialty products such as dental, vision and other supplementary benefits.

Courtesy of solid prospects, HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Where Do Estimates for HUM Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Humana’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.70 per share, which remained stable over the past seven days. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $160.8 billion for 2026, indicating a 23.9% year-over-year rise. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 7%.

Humana Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Humana Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Humana Inc. Quote

HUM’s Growth Drivers

Humana’s growth is being fueled by robust expansion in its Medicare Advantage business, supported by improving member retention and a favorable mix of enrollees. As of Dec. 31, 2025, approximately 3,586,100 members, or 68%, of the company's individual Medicare Advantage members were in value-based relationships under its integrated care delivery model. An increase in membership leads to a rise in premiums. HUM’s premium grew 9.6% year over year in 2025.

The company is focusing on building a more sustainable and member-centric model by prioritizing pricing discipline and long-term margins over aggressive volume-led strategies. It is actively investing in enhancing customer experience, improving clinical outcomes and driving operational efficiency, all of which support stronger retention and lifetime value.

HUM operates through two main divisions: CenterWell and Insurance. It is ramping up its CenterWell platform across primary care, pharmacy and home health services, while also broadening its reach in Medicaid. The company continues to advance its transformation agenda through automation, outsourcing and streamlined operations to drive sustainable cost efficiencies and scalability. In 2025, the Insurance segment’s adjusted revenues rose 10% year over year, along with 12.7% growth in its CenterWell unit’s adjusted revenues.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening Humana’s growth trajectory. The recent acquisition of MaxHealth expands CenterWell’s Senior Primary Care presence in high-growth markets and enhances its value-based care capabilities. It also takes a disciplined approach to portfolio optimization by divesting non-core operations to enhance profitability.

Humana’s solid financial position also provides flexibility to support growth and shareholder returns. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $19.9 billion. It has been returning excess capital to its shareholders in the past several years. HUM bought back shares worth $151 million and paid a dividend of $430 million in 2025. It had a leftover share repurchase capacity of $2.7 billion as of Feb. 18, 2026.

Key Concerns

Despite its strengths, there are challenges to monitor.

Humana is facing rising medical cost intensity, which is weighing on profitability. Total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues reached 97.9% in 2025 from 97.8% in 2024, indicating limited operating leverage. Operating expenses rose 10.2% year over year in 2025. The company expects the benefit ratio for the insurance segment to be 92.75%, with a variability margin of plus or minus 25 basis points for 2026, indicating an increase from the 2025 level of 90.4%.

Humana is grappling with a debt-laden balance sheet, which induces an increase in interest expenses. This might put pressure on the company’s margins. As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt increased 11% from the 2024-end level, primarily due to the issuance of new senior notes in March 2025. Also, its forward P/E of 15.63X is higher than the industry average of 12.99X.

Key Picks

Some top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, GeneDx Holdings Corp WGS and Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current-year earnings of $1.61 per share has witnessed seven upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. BrightSpring Health Services beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 40.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $14.8 billion, suggesting 14.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeneDx Holdings’ current-year earnings of 75 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GeneDx Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 164.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $545 million, suggesting 27.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current-year earnings of $3.03 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Phibro Animal Health beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 20.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting 14.5% year-over-year growth.

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Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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