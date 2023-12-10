News & Insights

Personal Finance

Reasons Behind Active Outperformance

December 10, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Reasons Behind Active Outperformance

There is increasing signs of a turnaround in the bond market given compelling valuations, attractive yields, and indications that the Fed is done hiking rates. While many investors will instinctively look to move into passive fixed income funds, active fixed income offers some specific advantages. 

 

Over the last decade, active fixed income managers have outperformed their benchmark more than 75% of the time even after taking all fees into account. According to Joseph Graham, the Senior Managing Director, and Head of the Investment Strategist Group at Lord Abbett, this is due to several unique factors which make the fixed income market inefficient.

 

The primary reason is that institutional fixed income investors such as banks, insurance companies, and central banks make decisions based on non-economic factors such as regulations or market stability. This can distort pricing and create opportunities for savvy managers. 

 

Another inefficiency is that benchmarks are weighted by the amount of debt outstanding. This means that borrowers with considerable amounts of debt are overrepresented. Similarly, indices often have constraints around size and maturity, creating opportunities for alpha around these under-owned securities. Asset managers with teams that specialize in a particular niche are particularly well-suited to discovering such pricing discrepancies.

Finsum: Active fixed income has outperformed passive fixed income funds. Some of the reasons that the fixed income market is inefficient are because many market participants have non-economic incentives and indices are skewed to overrepresent borrowers with considerable amounts of debt. 

 

  • active etfs
  • clients
  • advisors
  • active management
  • fixed income

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.