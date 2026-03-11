Reasons to Add West Pharmaceutical Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST is well-positioned for growth, backed by strong demand for HVPs, expanding GLP-1 drug programs and regulatory-driven Annex 1 conversions. However, tariff impacts, destocking in generics and execution challenges at constrained European facilities are concerning.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 11.3% so far over the past six months compared with the industry's 15.7% return. The S&P 500 Index has risen 4.2% in the same time frame.

West Pharmaceutical, with a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, is a leading global manufacturer, engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, high-quality, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Its earnings are anticipated to improve 11.8% over the next five years. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.39%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Factors Driving WST’s Prospects

Strong Demand for High-Value Product Components: Strong demand for high-value product (HVP) components is expected to remain the primary growth engine for West Pharmaceutical. Management highlighted that this segment continues to see strong demand, driven by biologics, GLP-1 therapies and regulatory upgrades such as Annex 1. Demand for these components is currently exceeding supply, prompting the company to ramp up production capacity.

For 2026, the company expects HVP components to deliver high-single-digit to low-double-digit organic growth. Annex 1 conversions alone are driving hundreds of projects across global pharma partners, with HVP components delivering margins two to three times higher than standard products. Management expects the HVP mix to rise by 100 basis points annually, supporting higher profitability. By leveraging its installed base and expanding HVP-focused capacity, the company is strengthening revenue visibility and long-term margin durability.

Exposure to GLP-1 Therapeutics: West Pharmaceutical is directly benefiting from the explosive rally in GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and obesity. The market for GLP-1 therapies continues to expand rapidly, and both oral and injectable formats are expected to drive growth in the coming years.

While oral GLP-1s have recently entered the market, industry leaders believe that they will expand the overall market rather than replace injectable therapies. Early data suggests that most patients using oral GLP-1s are new to the category, indicating that these drugs are bringing new patients into treatment rather than reducing demand for existing injectables. The adoption of GLP-1 therapies is still in its early stages, with penetration of the eligible patient population remaining in the low-single digits. As market access improves, patient volumes are expected to rise significantly.

Multiple injectable delivery formats, including auto-injectors and multi-dose pens, are likely to coexist based on patient and physician preference. The upcoming launch of injectable GLP-1 generics in markets such as India, China, Brazil and Canada will further expand access. Together, these developments suggest a long runway of growth for both oral and injectable GLP-1 treatments.

Strong Cash Flow & Margin Expansion: Strong cash flow generation and improving margins position West Pharmaceutical well for continued financial strength in 2026 and beyond. Management highlighted that the company is generating a robust operating cash flow while also becoming more disciplined with capital spending. As capital expenditure normalizes to 6-8% of sales, cash generation is expected to remain strong. This improved cash flow profile gives the company greater financial flexibility to invest in capacity expansion, support innovation and strengthen operations as demand for high-value components grows.

At the same time, management expects more than 100 basis points of margin expansion in 2026, driven by the increasing mix of higher-margin HVP components and the divestiture of the SmartDose business. As the company continues upgrading customers to premium products and operating with more efficient capital deployment, these trends should support stronger profitability and sustained earnings growth in the coming years.

Key Challenges Facing WST

Operational Constraints & Execution Risks: Despite strong demand, West Pharmaceutical is facing near-term operational challenges, particularly at a European HVP facility where hiring and training delays are limiting capacity. Management plans to address these issues over the next 12-18 months through network optimization and technology transfers, but the success of this plan depends on smooth execution.

Any delays could disrupt supply, affect customer relationships and postpone revenues from high-margin projects. New contract manufacturing capacity, such as the Dublin facility, requires long validation cycles before reaching full utilization, which may slow near-term growth and create potential earnings volatility.

Industry Destocking & Demand Normalization: The pharmaceutical packaging industry is still working through inventory corrections following the pandemic-driven demand surge. West Pharmaceutical continues to see destocking pressures, particularly in generics and to a lesser extent in biologics, which are affecting order volumes and obscuring underlying demand trends.

While management expects conditions to gradually normalize, a prolonged destocking cycle could weigh on short-term revenue growth. At the same time, post-pandemic demand normalization in certain drug categories may reduce the urgency for capacity expansion, potentially leading to more moderate growth and limited near-term revenue visibility.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

WST has been witnessing a positive estimate revision for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 2.3% north to $7.85 per share, implying a gain of 7.7% from the prior-year reported level. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.25 billion, indicating a 5.7% increase from the 2025 reported level.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.