Reasons to Add West Pharmaceutical Stock to Your Portfolio Now

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST is well positioned for growth, backed by strong demand for HVPs, expanding GLP-1 drug programs and regulatory-driven Annex 1 conversions. However, tariff impacts, destocking in generics and execution challenges at constrained European facilities are concerning.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 29.9% year to date against the industry's 0.7% decline. The S&P 500 Index has risen 9.7% in the same time frame.

West Pharmaceutical, with a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, is a leading global manufacturer engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, high-quality, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Its earnings are anticipated to improve 13.9% over the next five years. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.37%.



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Positive Factors Driving WST’s Prospects

High-Value Product Components Continue to Drive Premium Growth: West Pharma's High-Value Product (HVP) Components business remains its strongest earnings driver, delivering 23% organic growth in the first quarter, supported by robust demand across both GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 applications. More than two-thirds of the quarterly outperformance came from non-GLP-1 products, indicating that growth is becoming increasingly diversified.

Biologics expanded 26%, while biosimilars, Annex 1 conversions and HVP upgrades continued to accelerate. This broad-based demand reduces reliance on any single therapeutic category and reinforces the company's transition toward a higher-margin product mix. Management's decision to raise full-year organic growth guidance to 7-9% reflects confidence that these structural growth drivers will remain intact beyond the current quarter.

Annex 1 Adoption Creates a Multi-Year Premiumization Opportunity: Regulatory changes under EU Annex 1 continue to represent one of West Pharma's most durable long-term growth catalysts. Management disclosed that Annex 1-related projects increased 66% year over year, with conversions now extending beyond Europe as pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly standardize manufacturing processes globally.

The company expects Annex 1 and HVP conversion to contribute approximately 200 basis points to annual revenue growth in 2026 and believes the opportunity extends across at least 6 billion units targeted for conversion. Since these upgrades improve pricing and margins without requiring incremental market volume, the trend provides a structurally attractive earnings lever that should support sustained margin expansion for several years.

GLP-1 Market Expansion Continues to Provide Long-Term Demand Visibility: Management remains increasingly optimistic that GLP-1 therapies will remain a long-duration growth engine rather than a cyclical opportunity. GLP-1-related HVP Component sales represented 10% of total company revenues, while management reiterated that oral GLP-1 therapies are expanding — not replacing — the injectable market.

Additional growth drivers include broader insurance coverage, reduced drug prices, generic launches outside the United States and expanding indications beyond diabetes and obesity. The company also highlighted a growing pipeline of combination molecules and next-generation biologics, positioning West Pharma to benefit regardless of which manufacturers ultimately capture market share. This diversified exposure strengthens long-term revenue visibility across the injectable drug ecosystem.

Biologics and Biosimilars Are Strengthening Revenue Diversification: West Pharma continues to benefit from accelerating biologics commercialization, with the biologics business growing 26% organically during the first quarter. Growth is increasingly driven by commercialized therapies rather than speculative pipeline launches, providing greater earnings visibility.

Management highlighted strong momentum in NovaPure products, rising biosimilar launches and easing regulatory requirements that support broader therapy adoption. Biosimilar introductions often expand patient access instead of replacing branded therapies, allowing West Pharma to maintain or even increase elastomer demand. As pharmaceutical companies continue investing in biologics and biosimilars worldwide, the company appears well positioned to capture sustained demand across both established and emerging therapies.

Key Challenges Facing WST

GLP-1 Exposure Continues to Increase Concentration Risk: Although management emphasized diversified growth, GLP-1 therapies remain an increasingly important contributor to West Pharma's financial performance, accounting for approximately 10% of total company revenue. While executives are optimistic about long-term demand, the business remains exposed to changes in reimbursement policies, competitive drug launches, pricing dynamics and regulatory developments affecting obesity and diabetes therapies.

Any slowdown in GLP-1 adoption, unexpected pricing pressure or shift toward alternative treatment modalities could disproportionately affect HVP Component growth. As investors increasingly associate West Pharma's valuation with the GLP-1 market, sustained dependence on this therapeutic category creates an important concentration risk despite improving diversification elsewhere in the portfolio.

Capacity Expansion Remains Constrained by Qualification Timelines: While operational improvements have significantly increased available production capacity, West Pharma's ability to monetize additional demand remains partially constrained by lengthy pharmaceutical qualification processes.

Management indicated that transferring production between manufacturing sites and validating second-source facilities typically require six to 12 months, limiting the speed at which incremental capacity can be utilized. As demand for HVP Components continues to exceed available supply in several product categories, these regulatory and customer qualification requirements may delay revenue realization. Consequently, even with strong end-market demand, the pace of growth remains partly dependent on customer validation timelines that are largely outside the company's direct control.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

WST has been witnessing a stable estimate revision for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at $8.60 per share, implying a gain of 18% from the prior-year reported level. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, indicating an 8.4% increase from the 2025 reported level.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.2%. Revenues of $1.04 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

Align Technology has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.80%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%

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West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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