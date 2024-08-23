Reasons to Add TransDigm Group (TDG) to Your Portfolio Now

TransDigm Group Inc. TDG is a producer, supplier and designer of highly engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems for use in commercial and military aircraft. Its rising earnings estimates, improving budget for defense and strong liquidity offer a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an investment opportunity at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.2% to $33.28 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 stands at $7.86 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 19.4%.



TransDigm Group’s (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 20.7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.46% in the last four quarters.

Solvency

TransDigm Group’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 2.7. The strong TIE ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

Liquidity

The company’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 3.82, higher than the industry’s average of 1.55. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates TransDigm’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Rising Defense Budget

The fiscal 2025 (FY25) budget proposal includes $850 billion as funding for the Pentagon, indicating a 1% increase from fiscal 2024’s enacted amount. TransDigm's products hold a significant position in the U.S. defense aerospace market. The company has been enjoying significant growth opportunities in the defense space due to the expansionary budgetary policy adopted by the U.S. administration and other developing nations in the past couple of years.

Price Performance

In the past year, TDG shares have rallied 50.7% compared with its industry’s average return of 33.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW and RTX Corporation RTX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Leonardo DRS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.15 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%.



Curtiss-Wright delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, which implies a rise of 6.9% from the 2023 reported sales figure.



RTX Corporation’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2024 sales is pegged at $79.37 billion, which calls for a rise of 6.7% from the 2023 reported sales figure.

