Reasons to Add Teledyne Technologies Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY, with its strategic buyouts, rising earnings estimates and low debt, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

TDY’s Growth Projections & Surprise History



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $19.40 per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 stands at $1.42 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.6%.



Teledyne Technologies’ (three to five years) long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.47% in the last four quarters.

Debt Position of TDY



Teledyne Technologies’ times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 16.3. The company’s strong TIE ratio indicates that it will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



Currently, Teledyne Technologies’ total debt to capital is 23.09%, better than the industry’s average of 53.71%.

TDY’s Liquidity



The company’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 1.98, higher than the industry’s average of 1.56. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Teledyne Technologies’ ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

TDY’s Strategic Buyouts



Strategic acquisitions have been an integral aspect of Teledyne's expansion. Among its recent takeovers, worth mentioning is Adimec Holding B.V. and its affiliates, which the company acquired in June 2024. This buyout is anticipated to benefit Teledyne's Digital Imaging division.



The company previously bought Valeport Holdings 2019 Limited and its subsidiaries in April 2024. The purchase ought to strengthen Teledyne's portfolio of maritime instrumentation products. Such acquisitions should expand TDY’s product portfolio, bolstering its revenue generation prospects.

TDY Stock Price Movement



In the past three months, Teledyne shares have rallied 9.5% compared with the sector’s growth of 6.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider



A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW and Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Leonardo DRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.15 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%.



Curtiss-Wright delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a rise of 7% from the 2023 reported sales figure.



Leidos’ long-term earnings growth rate is 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2024 sales is pegged at $16.27 billion, which calls for a rise of 5.4% from the 2023 reported sales figure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.