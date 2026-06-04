Reasons to Add Tandem Diabetes Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s TNDM appears well positioned for growth, supported by its successful strategic business model transition. The company's expanding international presence is expected to serve as a key growth driver in the coming quarters, while its strong solvency profile provides additional financial stability. However, macroeconomic headwinds and their potential impact on demand and operating performance remain concerns.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have plunged 10.7% compared with the industry’s 6.6% decline. The S&P 500 composite has risen 31% in the said time frame.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion. Tandem Diabetes projects a growth rate of 73.3% for 2026 earnings compared with 14% for the industry.

Let’s delve deeper.

TNDM’s Key Tailwinds

Business Model Transition Adds Levers: Tandem launched a pay-as-you-go reimbursement model in the U.S. pharmacy channel, building on expanded pharmacy benefit coverage and prior progress moving t:slim supplies into pharmacy. In first-quarter 2026, pharmacy sales represented 6% of U.S. sales, showing early traction but still leaving a long runway for mix shift.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance for revenues of about $1.065 billion to $1.085 billion, gross margin of about 56% to 57% and adjusted EBITDA margin of about 5% to 6%. Zacks’ full-year 2026 revenue estimate is pegged at about $1.07 billion.

This framework suggests that the near-term impact of the transition is already incorporated into the company's outlook, while the longer-term upside stems from lower upfront barriers to pump adoption and higher recurring supply revenues as customer utilization increases.

International Expansion Supports Mix: International markets remain less penetrated than the United States and provide room for sustained adoption if local commercialization improves. In first-quarter 2026, international sales grew and the company noted currency favorability compared with the prior year. Tandem is also transitioning portions of its business to direct operations in select countries, which can increase visibility into demand and strengthen the end-customer experience over time.

Management expects some timing-related effects from the initial go-direct rollout but has maintained its full-year guidance framework. With Mobi poised for a broader launch beyond the United States, the company has multiple avenues to expand pump starts and grow recurring supply revenues in international markets.

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Liquidity Supports Execution: Tandem ended first-quarter 2026 with $570.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and further reinforced its balance sheet by closing a 0.00% convertible debt offering due 2032. The company had no short-term debt at the quarter’s end.

Operating cash flow was $11 million in first-quarter 2026, supported by higher gross profit and lower year-ago comparable that included acquired IPR&D expense. This liquidity can fund inventory, product development and the planned international buildout without forcing near-term equity issuance.

Concern for TNDM

Macro and Reimbursement Sensitivity: Tandem remains unprofitable, and management is implementing a pay-as-you-go model that reduces upfront costs for customers but may affect the timing of revenue recognition.

If inflation, labor expenses or logistics costs rise more rapidly than anticipated, the company's targeted gross margin expansion could come under pressure. Any slowdown in new customer starts or delays in reimbursement decisions may also extend the time needed for achieving its 2026 profitability and cash flow goals.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has narrowed 8 cents to 91 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.08 billion, which suggests an increase of 6% from the year-ago reported number.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Alcon ALC and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared to the industry’s negative 1.1% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 28.1% against the industry’s 12.5% decline over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alcon, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 5.2% against the industry’s negative 2.2% yield. Shares of the company have risen 6.6% compared with the industry’s 0.5% growth. ALC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.3%. PAHC’s shares have rallied 41.8% against the industry’s 32.8% decline over the past year.

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Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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