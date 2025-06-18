Reasons to Add PAHC Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s PAHC focus on advancing its Animal Health business is poised to drive growth in the upcoming quarters. The company’s global growth prospects look encouraging. Additionally, recovery within Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products is fueling growth. Yet, dull macroeconomic conditions are a concern for Phibro’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s shares have rallied 39.9% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth and the S&P 500 composite's 9.1% increase.

The renowned animal health and mineral nutrition company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.62%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Phibro’s Key Tailwinds

Animal Health Business Growth Continues: Phibro’s key animal health products, including MFAs (Medicated Feed Additives) and nutritional specialty products, help enhance animal nutrition. Similarly, the company’s nutritional product offerings, such as OmniGen-AF and Animate, are used in the global dairy industry. PAHC also manufactures vaccines which protect animals from both viral and bacterial disease challenges. These are key growth areas for Phibro, both in the short and medium term, and it has been actively investing in these growth drivers to achieve its targets.

The company ended the fiscal third quarter with the Animal Health business reporting 42% sales growth year over year, led by a robust 68% increase in MFA and other product sales. Within the segment, nutritional specialty products net sales increased 8%, primarily driven by improved domestic dairy demand and higher sales of microbial and companion animal products. Phibro witnessed growth of 1% in vaccine net sales, driven by poultry product introductions in Latin America as well as increased demand in the domestic region.

Potential in Emerging Markets: Outside the United States, Phibro’s global footprint extends to key high-growth regions, such as countries where the livestock production growth rate is expected to be higher than the average growth rate, including Brazil and other countries in South America, China, India and Southeast Asia, Mexico, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Poland and other Eastern European countries and South Africa and other countries in Africa.

During the fiscal third quarter, the company’s operations in countries outside the United States contributed approximately 40% to its total revenues.

Recovery Within the Mineral Nutrition and Performance Product Businesses: Since the previous quarter, PAHC has been experiencing recovery within the Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products businesses. In line with this, the Mineral Nutrition business grew 4% year over year during the fiscal third quarter. The growth was primarily backed by an increased sales volume and price. Also, Mineral Nutrition's adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.8 million, driven by higher gross profit and improved cost positions. Meanwhile, sales of Performance Products during the quarter also increased 28% year over year, owing to the rising demand for personal care product ingredients.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Phibro’s Key Headwinds

Macroeconomic Concerns: In the current scenario, Phibro’s business is severely affected by economic sanctions, bans and broader military conflicts resulting from the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Other impacts include supply-chain and logistic disruptions, macroeconomic impacts from the exclusion of Russian financial institutions from the global banking system, volatility in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, inflationary pressures on raw materials and energy. Consequently, these macroeconomic factors could reduce Phibro’s profitability and negatively impact its overall financial performance. In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, the cost of goods sold increased 32.5% from the prior-year level.

Estimate Trend for Phibro

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 1.5% north to $2.04 in the past 30 days.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.28 billion, indicating a 25.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, Hims & Hers Health HIMS and Cencora COR.

Align Technology has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11.2% compared with the industry’s 9.9%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.4%. Its shares have lost 27.7% compared with the industry’s 3.3% decline in the past year.

ALGN sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hims & Hers Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 1.3% against the industry’s -10.1%. Shares of the company have surged 129.7% compared with the industry’s 35.9% gain. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.4% compared with the industry’s 3.8%. Shares of the company have rallied 25.9% against the industry’s 14.4% decline. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.