Reasons Add LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Stock to Your Portfolio

LiveRampHoldings, Inc. RAMP is an enterprise data connectivity platform solutions provider that has performed decently over the past month and has the potential to increase the momentum in the near term. Consequently, we believe it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes RAMP an Attractive Pick?

Price Performance: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has performed decently over the past month. Shares of LiveRamp have returned 5% against 14.7% decline of the industry it belongs to. Given that RAMP is a fundamentally strong company, we expect the price momentum to increase.

Solid Rank: LiveRamp currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Two estimates for 2022 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 231.3% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: LiveRamp has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 633.3%.

Growth Factors: LiveRamp’s business model provides significant operating strength, as evident from year-over-year increase of 1300 basis points in operating margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The company registered 22% year-over-year revenue growth and a 15% rise in annual recurring revenues (ARR) in the second quarter, driven by strong global demand for its offerings. The acquisition of DataFleets earlier this year is expected to significantly expand LiveRamp’s privacy protection capabilities.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investor interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget CAR, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and CRA International CRAI.

Avis Budget has an expected revenue growth rate of around 69.8% for the current year. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 448.4% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%. CAR sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected revenue growth rate of around 94% for the current fiscal year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 185% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN sport a Zacks #1 Rank.

CRA International has an expected revenue growth rate of around 12% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

CRA International’s shares have surged 71% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%. CRAI carries a Zacks #2 Rank.

