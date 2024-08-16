Reasons to Add Leonardo DRS (DRS) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, with a strong backlog and rising earnings estimates, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 3.7% to 84 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leonardo DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.15 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is 16.4%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 25.60% in the last four quarters.

Debt Position

Leonardo DRS’ times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 8.3, which came in above the TIE ratio of its peer group of 5.51. The company’s strong TIE ratio indicates that it will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



Currently, Leonardo DRS’ total debt to capital is 13.42%, much better than the industry’s average of 59.28%.

Liquidity

The company’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 2.01, higher than the industry’s average of 1.79. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Leonardo DRS’ ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Rising Backlog

DRS’ total backlog as of Jun 30, 2024 increased a solid 81.9% to $7.93 billion from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The acceptance of a multi-boat contract to assist electric propulsion activities on the Columbia Class submarine program with the U.S. Navy was the primary driver of the backlog rise. Such solid backlog growth indicates strong revenue growth prospects for the company in the coming quarters.

Price Performance

In the past three months, DRS shares have rallied 19.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

