Reasons to Add HEICO Stock to Your Investment Portfolio Now

HEICO Corporation HEI benefits from its aviation aftermarket services and precise acquisition strategy, which has played an essential part in the company's overall growth. Given its strong growth and debt management, HEI makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

Growth Forecast & Surprise History of HEICO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.4% to $4.48 per share over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.34 billion, which implies a rise of 12.5% from the fiscal 2024 reported sales figure.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 17.4%. HEI surpassed expectations in the last four reported quarters and delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.87%.

HEICO’s ROIC

HEICO’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. Currently, HEI’s ROIC is 9.95% compared with the industry average of 4.43%. The ROIC evaluates a company's ability to earn returns on its investments.

HEICO’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate returns. Currently, HEICO’s ROE is 15.88% compared to its industry’s average of 11.08%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.

HEICO’s Liquidity Position

HEI’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 3.43, higher than the industry’s average of 1.74. A current ratio greater than one indicates that the company has enough short-term assets to liquidate to cover all short-term liabilities, if necessary.

Overview of HEICO’s Debt Profile

Currently, HEICO’s total debt to capital is 36.08%, much better than the industry’s average of 52.25%.



HEI’s times interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 6.6. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

HEICO Expands Through Key Buyouts

In April 2025, Heico bought Rosen Aviation's entire ownership stake. Rosen designs and manufactures in-flight entertainment (IFE) products, principally in-cabin displays and control panels.



In February 2025, the company announced that its Flight Support Group had purchased a 90% share in Millennium International, LLC, a supplier of business jet avionics repair solutions that specializes in mission-critical repairs and maintenance for both next-generation and legacy avionics systems.



These acquisitions strengthen HEICO's position in high-value cockpit avionics, increasing its market footprint, product offerings and aviation aftermarket services.

HEICO Stock Outperforms Industry

In the past six months, HEI shares have rallied 13.8% against the industry’s decline of 4.9%.



Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW and Woodward, Inc. WWD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



DRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.08, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 16.1%.



CW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $12.61, which implies an improvement of 15.7%.



Woodward’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $6.22, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.8%.

