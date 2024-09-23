Reasons to Add Curtiss-Wright Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW, with rising earnings estimates, robust ROE and a strong dividend history, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of CW



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2024 earnings per share has increased 2.9% to $10.55 per share over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a rise of 7% from the 2023 reported sales figure.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters.

CW’s Return on Equity



Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, CW’s ROE is 17.07%, higher than the industry’s average of 11.3%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the electricity utility industry.

CW’s Solvency & Liquidity



CW’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 12.3. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



The company’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter was 2.05, higher than the industry’s average of 1.51. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Curtiss-Wright’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Dividend History of Curtiss-Wright



Curtiss-Wright has been increasing its shareholder value through regular dividend payments. CW’s current annual dividend is 84 cents. The company’s dividend yield is 0.26%, better than the industry's average of 0.16%.

CW Stock Price Performance



In the past three months, Curtiss-Wright stock has rallied 19.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.



Other Stocks to Consider



A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, Moog Inc. ( MOG.A ) and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Leonardo DRS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.15 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%.



Moog delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.21% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Moog’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 stands at $3.58 billion, which indicates growth of 7.8% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure.



Teledyne’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.47% in the last four quarters.

