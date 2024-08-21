Reasons to Add Curtiss-Wright (CW) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s CW proficiency in providing precision components to the aerospace, defense, general industrial and power generation domains is boosting its performance.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2024 earnings per share has increased 1.9% to $10.47 per share over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, which implies a rise of 6.9% from the 2023 reported sales figure.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, CW’s ROE is 17.07%, higher than the industry’s average of 11.34%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the electricity utility industry.

Solvency & Liquidity

CW’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 12.3. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



The company’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter was 2.05, higher than the industry’s average of 1.55. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Curtiss-Wright’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Dividend History

Curtiss-Wright has been increasing its shareholder value through frequent dividend hikes. In May 2024, CW announced a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, an increase of 5% from the previous payout level of 20 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 84 cents. The company’s current dividend yield is 0.28%, better than the industry's average of 0.17%.

CW’s Nuclear Power Expansion

Curtiss-Wright, a prominent developer of advanced nuclear technologies, is expected to see increased opportunities due to the $3.2 billion allocated by the U.S. Department of Energy for advanced nuclear through its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. To further expand its footprint in this space, in April 2024, CW acquired WSC, Inc., a company that supports commercial nuclear power generation and process plants.

Price Performance

In the past six months, the stock has rallied 25.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

