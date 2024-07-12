Reasons to Add Consolidated Edison (ED) to Your Portfolio Now

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s ED strategic investments are likely to strengthen its infrastructure and provide better customer service. The enhancements in the infrastructure will help withstand severe weather conditions and ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 5.13% and 5.15%, respectively.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pinned at 7.39%.

Surprise History & Dividend Details

Consolidated Edison has a positive surprise history. Its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 5.9%, on average.



The company has increased dividends for 50 consecutive years and its target payout is in the range of 55-65%. The current dividend yield is 3.69%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average yield of 1.6%.

Return on Asset

ED’s current return on assets (ROA) is pinned at 2.9%, more than the industry average of 2.6%. ROA, a profitable measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its assets in its operations to generate income.

Leverage

Consolidated Edison’s debt to capital at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 50.36%, which compared favorably with its industry average of 54.68%. The reduced leverage signifies that the interest costs are lower and the company uses a smaller percentage of borrowed capital than its peers to run its operation.

Investments

Consolidated Edison continues to follow a strategic investment plan for developing its infrastructure and aims to invest $28.05 billion during the 2024-2028 period. In the next 10 years, it plans to invest $68 billion and promote the efficient operation of 1,000 MW of energy storage.

Price Performance

Shares of ED have gained 0.9% in the past month against the industry’s 1.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the industry are FirstEnergy Corporation FE, CenterPoint Energy CNP, and Fortis Inc. FTS. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FirstEnergy’s 2024 and 2025 earnings has increased 0.75% and 0.35%, respectively, in the last 60 days. The company’s long-term earnings growth is pinned at 5.87%.



CenterPoint Energy has delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.13% in the last four quarters. The company’s long-term earnings growth is pinned at 7%.



Fortis has delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.17% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2024 and 2025 indicates year-over-year growth of 2.19% and 2.66%, respectively.





Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortis (FTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.