Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Now

Atmos Energy Corporation’s ATO strategic investment plans should further increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines and distribution and transportation systems. These should also drive the company’s performance. Given its growth opportunities, ATO makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 2.1% to $6.79 in the past 90 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 sales is pinned at $4.57 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.



The company’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.8% in the trailing four quarters.

Debt Position

Currently, ATO’s total debt to capital is 39.26%, better than the industry’s average of 49.59%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 7.7. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Liquidity

Atmos Energy’s current ratio is 1.74, better than the industry’s average of 0.57. A current ratio greater than one indicates that the company has enough short-term assets to liquidate to cover all short-term liabilities (if necessary).

Dividend History

ATO has been increasing its annual dividend for 40 consecutive years. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 80.5 cents per share. The dividend for fiscal 2024 is $3.22 per share, indicating an 8.8% increase from the prior-year level.



The company aims to increase its dividend by 6-8% per year through fiscal 2026, subject to the approval of the board of directors. Atmos Energy’s current dividend yield is 2.49%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.27%.

Systematic Investments

Atmos Energy has a sturdy capital expenditure plan, which helps it increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas pipelines. A major portion of its planned capital expenditure is utilized to improve the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.



The company expects $3.1 billion in capital expenditures during fiscal 2024. It also plans to invest $17 billion during fiscal 2023-2028 to strengthen its operations. The planned investment should result in 7-8% annual earnings growth during the aforementioned period.

Price Performance

In the past three months, Atmos Energy’s shares have risen 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

