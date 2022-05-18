Reasonably likely Russian debt payment license will be allowed to expire, Yellen says

BONN, Germany, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that it is reasonably likely that Russia's debt payment license will be allowed to expire.

Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn, Germany, that if Russia technically defaults on its debt it wouldn't mark a significant change in Russia's economic situation.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

