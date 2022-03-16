Reasonable to hike rates sooner given high inflation, says Swedish c.bank chief

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Surging inflation means that Sweden's central bank may need to bring forward its first rate hike since the pandemic started, Governor Stefan Ingves said in an interview on Swedish radio.

"Right now we have inflation that is much too high," he said.

At the banks' most recent policy meeting, Ingves used his casting vote in favour of keeping a plan of an unchanged balance sheet this year and a first rate hike in the second half of 2024 broadly unchanged. Three rate-setters wanted to tighten policy faster.

But the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation" has already pushed up prices and inflation price increases are expected to further pick up pace in the months ahead.

"Now we have to recalculate and that means it would be reasonable that rate hikes would come earlier than that," Ingves said.

Headline inflation hit 4.5% in February and, excluding volatile energy prices, was running at 3.4% - it's highest level since 1993.

Economists expect as many as two rate hikes this year by the Riksbank. 0#RIBA=

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

