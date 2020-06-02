US Markets
AZN

Reasonable to expect some coronavirus vaccine by year-end -Pentagon researcher

Contributors
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said on Tuesday it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

By David Brunnstrom, Carl O'Donnell and Julie Steenhuysen

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said on Tuesday it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed on May 15 that the U.S. military and other parts of the government would, in collaboration with the private sector, produce a vaccine at scale to treat the American people and partners abroad by year-end.

Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson, director of the U.S. Military Infectious Disease Research Program, told a Pentagon news briefing it was "reasonable to expect that there will be some form of a vaccine that could be available at some level, to a certain population, by the end of the year."

Another Army researcher, Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, said researchers were learning about the new virus "faster than we have about any other virus before."

"So, going to a vaccine in a matter of months, from concept all the way to Phase 3 clinical trials and potentially licensure is unprecedented. But in this case I think very much is possible."

Army researchers said work was underway with U.S. and international companies, including AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Sanofi SA SASY.PA, to develop anti-body drugs and vaccines and the military planned to test its own vaccine candidate on humans in the late summer.

Scientists leading U.S. efforts told Reuters in late May the United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020.

Other U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, are also helping companies develop vaccines and therapies.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Carl O'Donnell and Julie Steenhuysen Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom; Reuters Messaging: david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN JNJ MRNA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular