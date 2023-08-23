Reap Passive Income With These 3 Tech Stocks

When considering dividend-paying stocks, targeted sectors often include utilities, finance, or consumer staples.

Income investors rarely target technology stocks because these companies frequently use cash to fuel growth. However, there’s a wide variety of those out there that reward their shareholders handsomely.

And with technology’s blistering run in 2023, many are seeking exposure to the momentum.

Three stocks – Broadcom AVGO, Texas Instruments TXN, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE – all pay their shareholders and have grown their payouts over the last five years.

For those seeking a passive income stream paired with technology exposure, let’s take a closer look at each.

Broadcom

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with the revisions trend particularly notable for its current fiscal year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares currently yield a solid 2.2% annually, well above the Zacks Computer & Technology sector average. Undoubtedly impressive, the company has boosted its payout by nearly 20% just over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep an eye out for Broadcom’s next quarterly release expected on August 31st; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $10.42 suggests a 7% uptick from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue is also forecasted to see decent growth, with the $8.9 billion estimate 5% higher than year-ago quarterly sales.

Shares saw a solid boost following its latest release, as we can see illustrated below by the green arrow.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global edge-to-cloud company with offerings spanning Cloud Services, AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and more. The stock is presently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company’s shares aren’t valuation stretched, further reflected by the Style Score of “A” for value. HPE shares presently trade at a 7.9X forward earnings multiple (F1), nicely beneath the 10.7X five-year median and highs of 14.4X in 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HPE shares presently yield a solid 2.9% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting at 62% of the company’s earnings. The company’s payout has grown by 1.6% annualized over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. The company is the definition of a consistent earnings performer, exceeding consensus earnings and revenue expectations in ten consecutive quarters.

TXN delivered an 8% EPS beat in its latest release and reported revenue 4% ahead of expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TXN shares would interest many income-focused investors, currently yielding nearly 3% annually. And the company has shown a commitment to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, sporting a 14% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s worth noting that the company is expected to witness a growth slowdown, with Zacks Consensus Estimates for its current year indicating 21% lower earnings on 10% lower revenues. Still, growth resumes in FY24, with expectations calling for a 7% bump in earnings and an 8% sales increase.

Bottom Line

Everybody loves dividends, as they provide a buffer against drawdowns in other positions and provide a passive income stream.

And for those looking for dividend-paying technology stocks, all three above – Broadcom AVGO, Texas Instruments TXN, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE – precisely fit the criteria.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.