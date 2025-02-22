REALTYOME Earnings Preview: Recent $O Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REALTYOME ($O) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,316,644,131 and earnings of $0.39 per share.

REALTYOME Insider Trading Activity

REALTYOME insiders have traded $O stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $O stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY HOGAN PREUSSE sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $107,128

GREGORY MCLAUGHLIN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $70,212

REALTYOME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 591 institutional investors add shares of REALTYOME stock to their portfolio, and 676 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

