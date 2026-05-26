Realty Income's Scale Test: Can 15,571 Properties Cushion the Business?

Realty Income’s O portfolio gives the company a wide base to lean on when conditions get uneven. As of March 31, 2026, it owned or held interests in 15,571 properties, leased to 1,786 clients in 92 industries. Occupancy was 98.9%, unchanged from year-end and above 98.5% a year earlier.



The solid base is paired with long leases, which is important for a company built around steady rent checks. Realty Income’s weighted average remaining lease term was about 8.7 years. The portfolio also covered roughly 348 million square feet and generated about $5.2 billion in annualized base rent.



The mix is still heavily retail, but not tied to one narrow corner of the market. Retail represented 78.9% of annualized base rent, while industrial accounted for 15.5%, gaming 3.2% and other properties 2.4%. By geography, the United States made up 79.7% of rent, followed by the U.K. at 14.9% and Continental Europe at 5.4%.



First-quarter numbers suggest the platform is not just large, but active. Realty Income invested $2.8 billion during the quarter, including $2.6 billion on a pro-rata basis, at a 7.1% initial weighted average cash yield. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share increased 6.6% year over year to $1.13, while net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre was 5.2 times.



Resilience also depends on how well empty or expiring sites are handled. In the first quarter, re-leased units produced $73.3 million of new annualized base rent versus $70.9 million before, a 103.4% rent recapture rate. Management also raised 2026 investment guidance to $9.5 billion and AFFO guidance to the range of $4.41-$4.44 per share.

How SPG and FRT Use Portfolio Strength to Drive Growth

Simon Property Group SPG has a large global retail platform, with interests in about 250-plus properties across North America, Europe and Asia. Simon Property Group’s portfolio includes malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills and international properties, and first-quarter operating numbers showed 96% occupancy in U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets and 99.2% occupancy at The Mills. Simon Property Group also had projects under construction at 29 centers, with its share of net cost at $1.06 billion.



Federal Realty FRT has a more concentrated portfolio built around high-quality open-air and mixed-use centers. Federal Realty’s portfolio includes 104 properties, about 29 million commercial square feet, around 3,800 tenants and roughly 2,500 residential units. Federal Realty ended the first quarter with the overall portfolio 96.1% leased and 93.8% occupied, while its office portfolio was 99% leased.

O's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have gained 10.0% so far this year, underperforming the industry’s growth of 18.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.77, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.48. It carries a Value Score of D.



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Over the past seven days, estimates for 2026 FFO per share have been revised slightly upward, while those for 2027 have been tweaked marginally downward.



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At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.