Realty Income's Q4 AFFO Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Realty Income Corporation’s O fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.05 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. The reported figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s AFFO of $1.01 per share.

Results display lower-than-anticipated AFFO per share. However, year-over-year growth in the top-line was witnessed. The company benefited from expansionary effects and a healthy pipeline of opportunities globally. The portfolio occupancy increased marginally from the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues were $1.34 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. However, the top line rose 24.5% year over year.

In 2024, Realty Income reported AFFO per share of $4.19, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure compared favorably with the year-ago number of $4.00. Revenues of $5.27 billion jumped 29.2% year over year but lagged the consensus mark of $5.29 billion.

O’s Quarter in Detail

In the fourth quarter, same-store rental revenues of $992.8 million from 13,397 properties under lease witnessed a rise of 0.8% from the prior-year period.

The portfolio occupancy of 98.7% as of Dec. 31, 2024, remained unchanged sequentially and gained 10 basis points year over year. In the reported quarter, the company achieved a rent recapture rate of 107.4% on re-leasing properties.

In the reported quarter, O invested $1.72 billion in 308 properties and properties under development or expansion.

O’s Balance Sheet

Realty Income exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $3.7 billion of liquidity. This comprised cash and cash equivalents of $445 million, unsettled At-The-Market forward equity of $91.8 million and $3.1 billion of availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Net debt to annualized pro-forma adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4X.

2025 Guidance for Realty Income

Management expects its 2025 AFFO per share to be in the band of $4.22-$4.28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.32, which is above the company’s guided range.

Full-year projections assume same-store rent growth of approximately 1% and occupancy of more than 98%. O now expects a full-year investment volume of approximately $4 billion.

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s SPG fourth-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.68 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. This compares with FFO of $3.69 per share a year ago.

Results reflected an increase in revenues, backed by a rise in the base minimum rent per square foot and occupancy levels. SPG issued its guidance for 2025 FFO per share.

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FRT fourth-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $1.73 met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This also marked a rise of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $1.64.

Results reflected healthy leasing activity and significant occupancy gains at its properties. FRT has also provided its initial guidance for 2025.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

