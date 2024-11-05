Realty Income's Q3 AFFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Realty Income Corporation’s O third-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.05 was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure also compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.02 per share.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Results display year-over-year top-line growth. The company benefited from expansionary effects and a healthy pipeline of opportunities globally. However, portfolio occupancy saw a marginal decrease sequentially and year over year, affecting the results to some extent.

Total revenues were $1.33 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. However, the top line rose 28.1% year over year.

O’s Quarter in Detail

In the third quarter, same-store rental revenues of $1 billion from 13,499 properties under lease witnessed a rise of 0.2% from the prior-year period.

The portfolio occupancy of 98.7% as of Sept. 30, 2024, shrunk 10 basis points (bps) sequentially and 10 bps year over year. In the reported quarter, the company achieved a rent recapture rate of 105.0% on re-leasing properties.

In the reported quarter, O invested $740.1 million in 169 properties and properties under development or expansion.

O’s Balance Sheet

Realty Income exited the third quarter of 2024 with $5.2 billion of liquidity. This comprised cash and cash equivalents of $397 million, unsettled At-The-Market forward equity of $958.1 million, and $3.8 billion of availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Net debt to annualized pro-forma adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4X.

2024 Guidance for Realty Income

Management revised its 2024 AFFO per share in the band of $4.17-$4.21 from the previous guidance of $4.15-$4.21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.20, which is within the company range.

Full-year projections assume same-store rent growth of approximately 1% and occupancy of more than 98%. O now expects a full-year investment volume of approximately $3.5 billion.

Realty Income currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Realty Income Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Realty Income Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Realty Income Corporation Quote

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG reported third-quarter FFO per share of $2.84, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3. The figure decreased from $3.20 reported in the year-ago period.

Results reflected higher interest expenses on a year-over-year basis. However, an increase in revenues, backed by a rise in the base minimum rent per square foot and occupancy levels, supported the results to some extent. SPG raised its fourth-quarter 2024 dividend.

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FRT third-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $1.71 narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. However, this marked a rise of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $1.65.

Results reflected healthy leasing activity and significant occupancy gains at its properties. FRT has also tightened and increased its guidance for 2024 FFO per share.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.